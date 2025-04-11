'We'll complete, equip Kumasi Military Hospital at Afari; budgeted for military field hospital in Tamale' — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has renewed his administration’s promise to bolster healthcare and welfare support for Ghana’s military, with a clear commitment to completing and equipping the long-delayed Kumasi Military Hospital at Afari.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for officer cadets at the Ghana Military Academy on Friday, April 11, the President assured the Ghana Armed Forces that their well-being and that of their families remains central to his government’s agenda.

“Soldiers and civilian staff, your health is also a priority. We have a viable vision to upgrade your medical health facilities. We will, therefore, complete and equip the Kumasi Military Hospital at Afari in the Central Command. We have also budgeted for a military field hospital in Tamale. We want you and your families to have access to quality health care,” President Mahama stated.

The ceremony, held in the presence of senior military officers, government officials, and families of the cadets, served as a platform for the President to outline his broader vision for the armed forces—one that prioritizes improved conditions of service, timely pensions for retirees, and long-term investments in defense infrastructure.

“Dear military personnel and civilian staff, I am determined to systematically improve your conditions of service. GEHOC will be one of our key plants in providing sustainable financing for the Ghana Armed Forces. Your sacrifices deserve recognition. For our retired personnel who have sacrificed so much for our nation, we will ensure that your retirement benefits are paid promptly,” he added.

Mahama’s remarks received strong support from the audience, reinforcing his message that those who serve the nation—both in active duty and in retirement—should not be left behind.

The completion of the Kumasi Military Hospital and the introduction of a new field facility in Tamale form part of a larger initiative to modernize military health infrastructure and ensure that service members have access to the care and respect they deserve.