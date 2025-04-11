ModernGhana logo
Man seen in viral video discharging firearms at Jamestown arrested

FRI, 11 APR 2025

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 29-year-old man captured in a viral video discharging a firearm at Jamestown in Accra.

The suspect, identified as Samuel Aryeetey Kortor, was picked up on Tuesday, April 9, 2025, through an intelligence-led operation.

In a statement released on Friday, April 11, the police disclosed that initial investigations had linked the suspect to an ongoing murder case.

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect is also wanted by the Homicide Unit of the CID for murder,” the statement said.

According to the police, a search conducted at the suspect’s residence at Gbese-Jamestown led to the retrieval of a Beretta pistol with serial number PX-195994.

The law enforcement agency added that the suspect is currently in custody assisting with further investigations.

“The investigation is ongoing to get the remaining suspects arrested,” the statement stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

