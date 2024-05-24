ModernGhana logo
MTN phases out of scratch cards

MTN Ghana has announced that its scratch cards, last introduced in 2020, will be completely phased out effective June 30, 2024.

Customers with unused MTN scratch cards will not be able to recharge them after July 1, 2024. However, they can redeem the value of their scratch cards via Credit Transfer (EVD) at any MTN Customer Experience Centre.

This initiative is part of MTN’s strategy to lead digital solutions in Ghana and supports the Government of Ghana’s digitalization agenda.

MTN customers are encouraged to use existing digital channels such as MoMo, Ayoba, and the myMTN app to recharge. To further promote a clean environment, customers will receive a 50% bonus on all recharges done via Mobile Money.

Commenting on the withdrawal of scratch cards, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer Mr. Samuel Addo said, "Phasing out scratch cards helps us protect the environment, empower customers to drive digital usage, and enhance customer service efficiency."

Aligned with MTN’s sustainability strategy, the company continues to implement several initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, including waste reduction programs, water conservation measures, and other energy-saving initiatives.

Source: MTN Ghana

