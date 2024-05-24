Nana Kwame Bediako advocates for industrialization to transform Ghana's workforce

Nana Kwame Bediako, the leader of the New Force Movement has highlighted the critical role of industrialization in revamping Ghana's development.

Speaking at a recent stakeholders engagement with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Accra, Nana Kwame Bediako outlined his vision for a transformative industrialization plan that promises to drive economic growth and create substantial opportunities for all, especially the youth.

Bediako's address centered on the need for a shift in how Ghana approaches workforce development.

"The working attitude will remain stagnant if we don't address the foundational gaps in our training and experience," he stated.

Drawing on his experiences in England, Nana Kwame Bediako compared the early work experiences of young people there with the delayed entry into the workforce seen in Ghana. In England, teenagers often start working part-time by age 15, gaining valuable skills and a strong work ethic.

In contrast, Ghanaian youths typically start their first jobs much later, often around age 25, which hampers their ability to adapt quickly and effectively to professional environments.

He emphasized that Ghana's current economic challenges require innovative business strategies and a departure from the traditional reliance on natural resources. Local companies, Bediako noted, are struggling under the weight of high taxes, leading many to the brink of collapse.

He pledged that his administration would implement policies to protect and promote indigenous businesses, creating a more sustainable economic environment.

"We must industrialize to develop Ghana," Bediako declared while adding. "Our administration is committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. We will work tirelessly to ensure that our economic policies benefit all Ghanaians, especially the youth."

Bediako also addressed the pervasive issue of corruption, urging citizens to hold their leaders accountable. He stressed the necessity of a mindset shift towards embracing industrialization as a means to create jobs, foster entrepreneurship, generate value, and build wealth. This approach, he believes, will not only reduce corruption but also pave the way for comprehensive national development.

In his speech, he commended the TUC executives for their steadfast dedication to protecting the interests of their members. He expressed his commitment to working closely with the TUC to build a better Ghana, ensuring that the rights and interests of workers are safeguarded in the process.

Nana Kwame Bediako's vision represents a bold step towards transforming Ghana's workforce and economy. By prioritizing industrialization and innovative economic policies, he aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, equipping the next generation with the skills and opportunities needed to succeed.

His call to action resonates as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of a well-industrialized nation, poised to unlock its full potential and create a prosperous, equitable society for all Ghanaians.