06.05.2024

Prophetess installed as Norya Manye of La Nmati Dzarase

By Muhammed Faisel Mustapha || Contributor
Naa Ofamota Otsejen I as Dzarasee Nmati Noyaa ManyeNaa Ofamota Otsejen I as Dzarasee Nmati Noyaa Manye
Prominent figures, including Muslim and Traditional leaders from diverse communities, convened in La, a suburb of Accra, over the weekend to witness the enstoolment of Naa Ofamota Otsejen I as Dzarasee Nmati Noyaa Manye (Development Queen).

The newly appointed Development Queen Mother, Prophetess Beatrice Ayorkor Adjetey, a well-known philanthropist and prophetess based in the United Kingdom, also serves as the founder of Christ International Christian Centre in Wembley, UK.

Naa Ofamota Otsejen I's installation signifies her commitment to fostering rapid development among the people of Nmati Dzarase and La as a whole.

Renowned for her generosity, philanthropic endeavors, and community service, the Development Queen Mother has earned widespread respect and recognition.

Her charitable work has deeply impacted the La community, where she is affectionately regarded as a compassionate figure with a heart of gold, welcoming and assisting individuals from all walks of life.

Acknowledged for her initiatives supporting local schools with feeding programs and financial aid, she has played a significant role in reducing school absenteeism in La and its environs.

Her advocacy for peace, unity, and progress has been commended, with her charity organization, Angel Smile Foundation, contributing to the well-being of the less privileged in society.

Driven by a passion for assisting those in need, Naa Ofamota Otsejen I, through her NGO, provides sustainable solutions, including food, education, healthcare, and support for orphans, teenage mothers, and vulnerable individuals.

Additionally, she offers counseling and financial support to orphanages, ensuring adequate care and housing for those under their care.

During the enstoolment and outdooring ceremony, Naa Ofamota Otsejen I reaffirmed her commitment to community development and assisting the needy. She pledged to seek guidance from the Chiefs and elders and collaborate with political leaders, including the Member of Parliament and Municipal Chief Executive, to facilitate transformative changes in the lives of the people.

Expressing gratitude to the Chiefs and residents of La Nmati Dzarase for the honor bestowed upon her, she assured continuous support for the community's well-being and advancement.

