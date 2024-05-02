Open Letter To The Honorable Minister Of Chieftaincy

Dear Honorable Minister,

I am writing to express my strong dissent and deep concern regarding your recent affirmation that the President's instruction requiring traditional leaders to stand before greeting him is constitutionally sanctioned. This directive is a gross infringement upon the constitutional rights and autonomy of our revered chiefs, and I urge you to reconsider your position immediately.

As a citizen of Ghana, I am alarmed by the precedent this sets and the potential erosion of our cultural heritage. It is unprecedented for a head of state to mandate such a practice, and I posit that it is essential to respect and uphold the established traditions and customs of our chieftaincy institution. Our chiefs are the embodiment of our cultural identity and play a vital role in preserving our heritage.

Article 26 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana unequivocally states, "Every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and belief, and shall be free to practice any religion and to manifest such practice, subject to public order and morality." This provision guarantees our chiefs the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and belief, which includes the right to choose how they greet the President, without coercion or instruction. Forcing them to stand before greeting the President is a flagrant violation of their dignity and autonomy, which are fundamental to their role as custodians of our cultural heritage.

I find it hypocritical that when the President was seeking votes and support from these same chiefs during his campaign, he did not require them to stand before greeting him. In fact, he was seen showing respect and humility when interacting with them. Why now, after gaining power, does he feel the need to impose such a directive? This smacks of disrespect and a clear disregard for the autonomy and dignity of our traditional leaders.

Furthermore, I fear that if the President succeeds in defeating the chiefs and forcing them to submit to his will, he will soon turn his attention to the citizens of Ghana and attempt to enslave us all. We must not stand idly by while our cultural heritage and our very freedom are being eroded. I therefore urge traditional authorities to speak out against this directive and call upon their subjects to support them in this struggle. We must stand united in defense of our culture and our liberty.

I have attached some pictures of former presidents greeting chiefs in humility, which demonstrate the long-standing tradition of mutual respect and dignity between our heads of state and traditional leaders. These images serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of upholding our cultural heritage and the autonomy of our chiefs. In the attached pictures, former President Rawlings is seen greeting the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in a traditional setting; former President Kufuor is shown showing respect to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu; and former President Atta Mills is engaging with the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Tsuru II, in a customary manner. These examples illustrate the importance of respecting the autonomy and dignity of our traditional leaders.

I urge you to take a cue from these examples and respect the dignity and autonomy of our traditional leaders. I expect a prompt response regarding your reconsideration of this matter. I will not hesitate to seek further action if this directive is not rescinded.

