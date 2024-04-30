Private schools threaten to boycott BECE if WAEC increase fees

30.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) has threatened to mobilize pre-tertiary private schools to boycott next year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) should WAEC persist in raising its fees without engaging in negotiations with them.

Presently, students from private schools pay GH¢465 and GH¢214 for the WASSCE and BECE exams respectively.

The association bemoans that the high fees are crippling private education in the country.

It added that its stance will present challenges for WAEC to fund its operations due to its dependence on these fees.

Addressing the media, Professor Damascus Tuurosong, the President of the association, asserts their determination to take such actions to ensure their concerns are heard.

“We entreat WAEC to always negotiate with GNAPS prior to any fee increase. Let me serve notice that GNAPS will lead all pre-tertiary private schools to boycott next year’s BECE should WAEC arbitrarily increase the fees.”

“This year we got the notice late, it could have happened. But we are serving the notice early that from next year if there is no negotiation, private schools will not be part of next year’s BECE, and this is not a mere threat. We are blazing our boots towards that,” he stated.

—citinewsroom