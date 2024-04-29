Information Services Department links up with the Chinese Embassy

In a move to strengthen ties and promote collaboration, Information Services Department (ISD) has reached out to the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday.

Leading the ISD delegation was Acting Director, Dr. Winnifred Nafisa Mahama, who underscored the department's mission to empower public participation and establish itself as a trusted source of government information. she outlined the various divisions within the ISD and their roles in achieving this mission.

Discussions between the ISD represented by the Media Relations Officer, Mr. Kwame Ren and the China Media Group delegation led by Deputy Bureau Chief, Mr. Li Peichun, focused on crucial aspects of communication in the modern age.

Other key topics discussed were; combating misinformation, measuring policy impact through media monitoring, fostering improved public engagement, navigating the complexities of social media and responsible communication strategies towards the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Li Peichun emphasized China's commitment to collaboration, citing existing partnerships between Ghanaian media outlets like the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and Ghana News Agency. This collaborative spirit, it is hoped, will positively impact media development within Ghana.

The ISD's outreach to the Chinese Embassy signifies a proactive approach to building bridges and fostering knowledge exchange. As Ghana navigates its upcoming elections and the ever-evolving media landscape, such collaboration holds the potential to enhance public understanding and responsible communication practices.