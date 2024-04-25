2024 election will be decided on the grounds of the economy; choice of running mate just a plus – Prof. Gyampo

Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has indicated that the choice of a running mate will not have a major significance on who becomes the next president of the country.

Speaking to Citi News on Thursday evening, Prof. Gyampo said he is convinced that just like all past elections, the status of the economy and how it has been managed will be the deciding factor for this year’s election.

“The election of 2024 and other elections that have been held since 1992 were all fought on the economic grounds of the country and so it’s the economy that is going to determine who gets the mandate to govern. How well the economy has been managed, how well promises are made and articulated and people become convinced.

“These are the kinds of things that will shape the electoral fortunes of people and m the lead-up to the 2024 election. As for running mate, they are in my view icing on the cake. They boost chances but the real variable in my view is going to be the economy,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

The political science lecturer was speaking on eyewitness news a day after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially unveiled Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate to its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will reportedly name his running mate for the 2024 General Election in May.