ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Rise of the 'supercentenarians' as more French people live past 100

By RFI
Europe AFP - LOIC VENANCE
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
AFP - LOIC VENANCE

France is seeing a "remarkable surge" in the number of people living beyond 100 years, a study by the National Institute of Demographic Studies revealed on Thursday. It noted the emergence of a new age group of people known as "supercentenarians" – those older than 110 years.

The report said there were around 100 centenarians in France in 1900, a number that had doubled by 1950. By 1970, however, there were more than a thousand and, in the year 2000, more than 8,000.

As of 1 January, 2024, the number of people older than 100 years stood at more than 31,000: that's a quadrupling of the age group in less than a quarter of a century.

The study predicts that if the trend continues, there will be more than 200,000 centenarians in France by the year in 2070.

Supercentenarians were often people with a history of engaging in physically demanding outdoor work, coupled with a diet rich in wholesome foods, said Laurent Toussaint, a co-author of the study.

The researchers also found a concentration of centenarians in the French Caribbean – particularly in Guadeloupe and Martinique – raising questions about genetic and environmental factors that contribute to longevity.

Meanwhile France is preparing to celebrate the birthday of its oldest citizen, Marie-Rose Tessier, who will turn 114 on 21 May 21.

The global title of oldest living person belongs to Spanish woman Maria Branyas Morera, who is 117.

(with newswires)

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe This IMANI job no dey pap; the people you are fighting for are always fighting y...

1 hour ago

Political Strategist, Professor Kobby Mensah Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang has changed; you can see a certain sense of urgency –...

1 hour ago

MFWA Executive Director slams Akoma FM for engaging in irresponsible media practice MFWA Executive Director slams Akoma FM for engaging in ‘irresponsible’ media pra...

1 hour ago

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘Women must become millionaires too’ — Prof Jane Naana on establishment of Women...

3 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Some believe only in Ghanaian votes, not Ghana — Kofi Asare jabs politicians

3 hours ago

Plan to make BEST sole aggregator of Sentuo Oil Refinery will create market challenges — CBOD laments Plan to make BEST sole aggregator of Sentuo Oil Refinery will create market chal...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: I can't have the man I removed from office as my successor — Akufo-Addo 2024 elections: I can't have the man I removed from office as my successor — Aku...

3 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 Elections: Immediate-past NPP Germany Branch Chairman garners massive votes...

3 hours ago

Govt focused on making Ghana energy self-sufficient, eco-friendly – Akufo-Addo Gov’t focused on making Ghana energy self-sufficient, eco-friendly – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

April 25: Cedi sells at GHS13.74 to 1, GHS13.14 on BoG interbank April 25: Cedi sells at GHS13.74 to $1, GHS13.14 on BoG interbank

Just in....
body-container-line