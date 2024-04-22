ModernGhana logo
CSOs advocate for AI law in Ghana

General News CSOs advocate for AI law in Ghana
2 HOURS AGO

Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana) as part of its project on Artificial Intelligence (AI) has organised a One-Day Dissemination Workshop on the global report titled "AI as a public good: Ensuring Democratic Governance of AI in the Information Space".

The project by CFF-Ghana is focused on the implications of AI for the information and communication space.

The workshop by CFF-Ghana held on Wednesday, April 17, brought together selected Civil Society sector players (AI Experts) from Ghana and officials from the Forum on Information & Democracy including its Director of Operations.

The Workshop highlighted key recommendations from the global report as well as conversations around the recommendations contained in the report.

At the workshop, the CSOs agreed on a clarion call for further research on the awareness level of AI in Ghana.

It was also agreed that there is a need for advocacy for the passage of an AI Act aimed at regulating responsible AI use in the Ghanaian context.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

