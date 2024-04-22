ModernGhana logo
1-student-1-tablet policy: This innovation isn't for political gimmicks; I'm too blessed to score political points with this — Dr. Adutwum to critics

Education Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum
Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has refuted claims that the government's initiative to provide free tablets to students is a ploy to gain political favour in this year’s general elections.

During an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Morning Show, Dr. Adutwum emphasised the importance of embracing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, regardless of political affiliations.

He stressed that in today's digitally-driven world, proficiency in computer skills is essential for students to compete globally and adapt to technological advancements.

The government's "one student, one tablet" policy aims to equip every senior high school student with a tablet to enhance teaching and learning experiences.

However, criticism from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama suggested that the initiative was a political ploy to sway students to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, Dr. Adutwum vehemently rejected these allegations, asserting that the tablets were not distributed for political gain.

He emphasised that his focus remains on advancing education and preparing students for the demands of the global market, rather than dabbling in politics.

"We are in the fourth industrialised revolution. In this era, there is a combination of biological and electrical applications where individual body parts are used to operate doors, machines, start car engines, machines and other devices. When you go to schools, robots are developed to interact with students. That is the era in which we are.

"Countries are running towards this style of education to transform their world. Every country that is developed now embraced the introduction of computers and its related skills in their educational system.

"So this innovation is not for political gimmicks. I don’t have time for political gimmicks. Where God has brought me and the work I have done so far through the government led by Nana Akufo-Addo, I don’t think I have to do this to score political points," he reiterated.

He further urged Ghanaians to ignore the rhetoric and prioritise the long-term development of the country's educational sector.

"The communication ongoing on our airwaves should be scrutinised thoroughly. Ghanaians should be careful in order not to be deceived by any politician who claims his government will do better when he comes into power,” he stated.

He added, "The future of this country will be very beautiful. We don’t improve our educational sector because of politics. We don’t build STEM schools because of politics. When we give computers to students, we don’t do these because of politics. When we teach children to use computers to study, we don’t do it because of politics.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

