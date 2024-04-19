ModernGhana logo
Mahama vows to scrap Teacher Licensure Exams, review Free SHS policy

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), H.E John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to abolish the teacher licensure exams if he regains the presidency.

This announcement was made during his ongoing Building Ghana Tour in Accra, where he met with teacher unions including GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT-GH, and TEWU at NAGRAT Lyceum in Accra.

Mr Mahama criticized the teacher certification program, arguing that it is unnecessary and should not have been introduced, as teachers already undergo rigorous exams at all stages of their training. During his speech in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Mahama confidently announced his intention to cancel the licensure exams if elected, reaffirming a promise he has made previously.

“This is unnecessary. In our next administration, we will cancel the licensure exams,” Mahama confidently announced to the Teachers Unions. It should be noted that this is not the first time the former president has made such a promise".

In addition to addressing the issue of teacher licensure exams, H.E John Mahama also reiterated his stance on the need to review the free Senior High School (SHS) policy to ensure quality education. He emphasized that while the policy of free SHS is commendable, there is a pressing need to address the challenges facing its implementation to safeguard educational standards.

Stressing that "considering the current mess created in the education sector by the current administration, the NDC, in collaboration with all stakeholders, will develop robust, relatable, and achievable

policies to address issues. Working closely with you, the teacher unions to achieve this will remain my priority".

Emphasising that NDC policy of infrastructure development will again be pursued vigorously to decongest the large class sizes. Abandoned infrastructure in the basic and senior high and TVET schools, including the E-blocks, will receive priority attention under his administration.

Again, he mentioned that the NDC will work with unions, GES to create incentive packages for teachers in deprived areas. "A comprehensive data on teachers in such areas would be gathered so that teachers can be compensated for the deprivation they suffer in such areas".

Mr. Mahama proposed the introduction of a bursary system targeting deprived families and advocated for the inclusion of private Senior High Schools with adequate infrastructure to complement the free SHS policy. He believes that such measures can enhance the quality of education and address the persistent challenges encountered in the implementation of the free SHS policy.

