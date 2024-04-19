Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia surpasses his main opponent, former President John Dramani Mahama, in terms of leadership capabilities.

Mustapha emphasized Dr. Bawumia's demonstrated track record, indicating that he possesses the capacity to effectively address the challenges confronting Ghana, unlike Mahama.

“By any measure, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is unquestionably a superior thinker compared to John Dramani Mahama.

"When you weigh the two individuals, it's evident that John Dramani Mahama cannot compete with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in any aspect,” he declared during an interview on Angel FM.

The NPP youth leader highlighted Mahama's past presidency, which he described as marred by shortcomings and failures, contrasting it with Dr. Bawumia's potential as a leader.

He urged Ghanaians to consider Bawumia for the country's leadership in the upcoming elections.

"Mahama has served as president before, and we have witnessed his performance. He fell short of expectations. Bawumia, on the other hand, has not yet had the opportunity to lead as president. This is why we urge Ghanaians to grant him the chance to steer the nation forward," he stated.