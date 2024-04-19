Parliament reconvenes late May, denies Speaker Bagbin delaying recall over NDC ties

Parliament of Ghana has announced it is likely to reconvene in late May.

Dismissing allegations that Speaker Alban Bagbin is delaying the recall of the house on purpose due to his political ties with the minority caucus, parliament, in a statement released on Thursday, April 18, 2024, said: “It is instructive to note that no such request has been made by any Member of Parliament and, so, the calls for a recall of Parliament by people outside of Parliament is frivolous and vexatious, and amounts to meddling in the work of Parliament.”

The statement added: “Parliament is aware of the need for collaboration and consensus-building because of its hung nature and the Speaker, has sought, throughout his tenure, to remain neutral and fair in his dealings".

"Therefore, to insinuate that the Speaker is not heeding calls for a recall because of his political allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is unfounded and unfortunate", the statement noted.

It announced: “Parliament wishes to state that barring any emergency or unforeseen circumstance, it is likely to reconvene in the latter part of May 2024.”

