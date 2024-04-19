ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Allegations against Speaker Bagbin over delayed recall of MPs frivolous – Parliament

Parliament Allegations against Speaker Bagbin over delayed recall of MPs frivolous – Parliament
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Parliament has dismissed accusations that Speaker Alban Bagbin is delaying the recall of Members of Parliament (MPs) due to his political affiliation.

A statement released on Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Parliamentary Service clarified that the House is currently in recess with MPs attending to constituents, while Bagbin is on assignment in Dubai.

The statement emphasised that no MP has requested an early recall. Parliament described attempts by outsiders to pressure a recall as “frivolous and vexatious,” and an unwelcome intrusion into parliamentary affairs.

“It is instructive to note that no such request has been made by any Member of Parliament and so, the calls for a recall of Parliament by persons outside of Parliament is frivolous and vexatious, and amounts to meddling in the work of Parliament.”

Parliament acknowledged the necessity for collaboration and consensus-building due to its balanced nature, dismissing as “unfounded” any insinuations that the Speaker's failure to heed calls for a recall are due to his political ties with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Parliament is aware of the need for collaboration and consensus building because of its hung nature and the Speaker, has sought throughout his tenure, to remain neutral and fair in his dealings. Therefore, to insinuate that the Speaker is not heeding calls for a recall because of his political allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is unfounded and unfortunate.

“Parliament wishes to state that baring any emergency or unforeseen circumstance, it is likely to reconvene in the latter part of May 2024.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

8 hours ago

Meta releases new version of conversational AI across its platforms Meta releases new version of conversational AI across its platforms

8 hours ago

Cape Town named Africas Best Airport 2024 by Skytrax Cape Town named Africa’s Best Airport 2024 by Skytrax

8 hours ago

Bono East: Four injured after hearse transporting corpse crashes into a truck Bono East: Four injured after hearse transporting corpse crashes into a truck

8 hours ago

Sir Sam Jonah, Chancellor of University of Cape Coast UCC ‘Be courageous, find your voice to defend our democracy’ — Sam Jonah urges journ...

8 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for NDC Exodus of doctors, nurses and teachers have worsened because of unserious Akufo-...

8 hours ago

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi 2024 election: Avoid insults, cutting down people in search of power – National ...

8 hours ago

Former NDC member Stephen Atubigaleft and 2024 NDC running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘You passed through the back door but congratulations’ — Atubiga on Prof Jane Na...

8 hours ago

Economist and Head of Research at Danquah Institute, Dr. Frank Banor Government’s $21.1 billion added to the stock of public debt has been spent judi...

8 hours ago

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfileft and President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo will soon relocate Mahama’s Ridge Hospital to Kumasi for recommission...

8 hours ago

Sam Jonah We must not compromise on our defence of national interest; this is the time to ...

Just in....
body-container-line