Election 2024: ‘62% floating voters will vote for NDC parliamentary candidates‘ — Global InfoAnalytics

A new survey conducted by independent research firm Global InfoAnalytics shows the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning a significant number of floating voters ahead of Ghana's 2024 general elections.

The April 2024 survey of voting intentions for the upcoming parliamentary elections found that 62% of floating voters will cast their ballots for NDC parliamentary candidates, compared to just 25% for candidates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Also, "Among those who did not disclose their party affiliations, 54% will vote for NDC candidates while 34% will vote for NPP candidates."

The NDC's lead among floating voters is mirrored in the survey's presidential vote projections, with opposition leader and former president John Dramani Mahama leading NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 59% to 20%.

Party loyalty remains strong according to the survey, with over 90% of identified NPP voters continuing to back the party's parliamentary candidates and 97% of NDC supporters intending to vote for NDC MPs.

Meanwhile, the NPP has challenged the authenticity of the survey, noting that the findings do not reflect the reality on the ground.