ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo’s govt is the ‘biggest political scam’ in Ghana’s history – Mahama jabs

Headlines Akufo-Addos govt is the biggest political scam in Ghanas history – Mahama jabs
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has labelled the current administration, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as the “biggest political scam” in Ghana’s history.

He further urged Ghanaians to make informed decisions in the upcoming elections on December 7, 2024.

The former President expressed these views during his “Building the Ghana We Want” tour in Nalerigu, North East Region, on Tuesday, April 16.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer questioned whether anyone would vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after enduring over seven years of severe hardship.

“Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration is the biggest political scam in the history of the 4th republic. Ghanaians are called upon again on 7th December 2024 to exercise their mandate and make a choice. And after what we have gone through in 7 and a half years, it surprises me [that] anybody will still go to the ballot box and say he’s going to vote for NPP again,” he said.

He further added, “Maybe those who have made money under this government, yes, they will go and vote again. But I know that the majority of Ghanaians have seen a reversal in the quality of their lives, in these seven and a half years.”

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos govt is the biggest political scam in Ghanas history – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo’s govt is the ‘biggest political scam’ in Ghana’s history – Mahama ja...

1 hour ago

Performance Tracker is not evidence-based — Mahama Performance Tracker is not evidence-based — Mahama

2 hours ago

Four arrested for allegedly stealing EC laptops caged Four arrested for allegedly stealing EC laptops caged

2 hours ago

360 million IMF bailout not enough for Ghana – UGBS Professor $360 million IMF bailout not enough for Ghana – UGBS Professor

2 hours ago

Shrinking Penis Allegations: Victim referred to trauma hospitaldue to severity of beatings Shrinking Penis Allegations: Victim referred to trauma hospital due to severity ...

2 hours ago

Adu Boahen Murder: Case adjourned to May 9 Adu Boahen Murder: Case adjourned to May 9 

3 hours ago

Joseph Osei Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament ‘I've health issues so I want to leave quietly and endure my pain’ — Joe Wise ex...

3 hours ago

Lawyer Twum Barimah Let’s help seek second independence for Ghana before NPP sells the country – Law...

3 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader of the New Force and 2024 independent presidential candidate New Force aims to redeem Ghana and West Africa — Nana Kwame Bediako

3 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader of the New Force political movement and 2024 independent presidential candidate ‘I didn't say I would buy Ghana if voted against; I said I’ll buy it back from f...

Just in....
body-container-line