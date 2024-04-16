Asenso-Boakye reaffirms gov't commitment to upgrading Ghana's road infrastructure

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, reiterated the government's pledge to enhance the country's road network and improve the quality of life for Ghanaians.

During his inspection of ongoing road projects in the Ledzokuku and Krowor Municipalities, the Minister acknowledged the administration's impressive record, stating that the Akufo-Addo, Bawumia government has constructed more roads than any previous government in Ghana's history.

However, he emphasized that there is still more work to be done, and he appealed to the public for patience as the government continues its efforts to tackle the remaining road infrastructure challenges.

In the Ledzokuku Municipality, the Minister revealed that a 13.80km asphaltic overlay project is currently 45% complete, covering roads such as Tsui Bleoo, Fertilizer, King Kotey, and several others.

The objective of this project is to enhance the road pavement, improve the riding quality, and reduce travel time for commuters - all of which are crucial in enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Similarly, in the Krowor Municipality, a 14.55km asphaltic overlay project is underway, providing alternative routes between Ledzokuku, Krowor, and the Tema-West suburbs.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work, which currently stands at 33% completion, and he is confident that the municipality will see a significant improvement in its road infrastructure by the end of the year.