Abuja Justice Sprint: SANs to the Rescue, Stop that Kano Showdown, ASAP!

Warning to Interfering Federal Judges: Justice Unbowed, No One is Above the Law - A Call for Integrity and Accountability in Nigeria's Kano State Case

In the murky depths of Abuja's judicial landscape, a dark practice unfolds—a sinister game of obstruction and manipulation. We've seen it before, haven't we? The Federal High Court's penchant for issuing absurd restraining orders, halting law enforcement in its tracks. It's a chilling spectacle, one that strikes at the very heart of justice.

Consider the case of former Governor Ganduje and his cohorts, set to face trial in Kano's courtroom. Their alleged crimes, woven into the fabric of bribery and corruption, cast a shadow over the nation.

On April 17th, 2024, a pivotal event is set to unfold at the Kano High Court. Former Governor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, alongside his wife and six others, will face charges related to bribery and corruption. Amidst this darkness, a glimmer of hope emerges—the steadfast resolve of Kano's judiciary. Here, in the heart of the storm, a state judge stands firm against the tide of corruption. He dares to challenge the status quo, to defy the unjust whims of his federal counterparts.

But the question remains: will Abuja's federal judges dare to test the waters in Kano's courtroom? Will they continue their dark practice, their unethical interference in the pursuit of justice? It's a risky move, one that could spell disaster for those who dare to tread where they do not belong.

The people of Nigeria have grown accustomed to seeing headlines filled with judicial absurdities, where judges often issue nonsensical orders to law enforcement agencies. Orders like, "The order of prohibition is hereby made, prohibiting the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and agents, officers, servants, persons, or bodies deriving authority from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, from retrying the applicant in charge number:" These headlines serve as a stark reminder of the unethical practices that plague the corridors of power in Abuja. For far too long, these judges have wielded their authority like a weapon, obstructing justice and undermining the very foundation of the rule of law.

Their absurd restraining orders serve as a cruel parody of justice, such as the infamous, "The court ordered parties in the suit to maintain the status quo pending the next or final determination of the suit." These orders are nothing short of a mockery, a slap in the face to those who seek truth and accountability.

But let this serve as a warning—a beacon of light in the darkness. The judicial charade in Abuja will not go unchecked. Despite the depths of unethical practice, the resolve of those who seek justice remains unwavering. In Kano's courtroom, the battle for truth and accountability continues to rage on.

This is a country that claims to have inherited the British judicial ways and the American constitutional system, yet we see this egregious nonsense persisting, defiling the very principles on which our legal heritage was built.

But what if one of these federal justices in Abuja, swayed by money, promises of promotion, or even intimidation, dares to stick their nose where it doesn't belong and issue an order to halt the legal process? Well, the presiding state judge mustn't flinch. They must do what's necessary—call in the cavalry, in this case, the police, and demand the immediate arrest of that interfering judge. Bundle them off to the state court, where they can learn a lesson or two about tampering with the scales of justice. It's high time these supposed guardians of the law understand that justice isn't a commodity to be bought and sold—it's a sacred duty, one that must be upheld without fear or favor.

No matter how deficient and weak the Nigerian constitution may seem at times, Nigeria is, by law, a democracy with laws that must be respected and upheld. Let that tough justice or judge come out and dare to put his or her foot down. Social media and the people will react swiftly and decisively. The state presiding judge, who, like these undemocratic federal judges, is an equal judicial officer, must act decisively. In fact, should the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court or any other senior judge play games with a case, that state judge must not hesitate to take action, even if it means arresting them. The rule of law must prevail, and those entrusted with upholding it must be held accountable, regardless of their position or influence.

The time has come to hold those who betray the trust placed in them as guardians of justice accountable. The Kano case, shedding light on Ganduje and others facing charges of bribery and corruption, stands as a pivotal moment for integrity within the judiciary.

Ah, the spectacle of federal justices, particularly in Abuja, proficient in issuing restraining orders like confetti at a parade! Summoned by like-minded Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) through judge shopping, it's become a game of obstruction and manipulation. File a case, find a judge, and presto! A temporary halt to anything that even hints at justice.

But here's the punchline! The Kano government, amidst the current state case, with its focus on Ganduje and his associates, faces the unwavering scrutiny of a state judge. It's akin to a showdown in the Wild West, only this time, it's legal drama unfolding in Nigeria.

This state judge refuses to entertain such nonsense. Attempt to hinder his duties, and be prepared for a swift trip to the courthouse, served with a hefty side of shame. Oh, the absurdity of it all!

And let's not overlook the undemocratic practices of Abuja's judges, who wield restraining orders with finesse. It's sheer madness! No reputable court worldwide halts law enforcement; that's the hallmark of primitive, corrupt regimes.

But the comedy doesn't end there! These judges sprinkle their orders with legal jargon like confetti. "Maintain the status quo pending the next determination of the suit." What a farce!

As we witness the Kano case unfold, remember the circus of Abuja's federal judiciary. But in Kano, there's a different narrative—a state judge unyielding in upholding the law, despite the theatrics of those in robes.

However, the absence of intervention from federal justices, notably those in Abuja, is alarming. What are they waiting for? Another 48 hours until the case commences? Try issuing your absurd restraining orders and face the consequences. Nigeria still abides by basic laws.

This recurring pattern shields powerful politicians, posing serious questions about our justice system's integrity. The upcoming trial isn't just about Ganduje; it's a test for Nigeria's stance against corruption. It's time to restore faith in justice, one ruling at a time.

In the face of daunting challenges, we must stand resolute against those who would subvert the rule of law. No amount of intimidation can stifle the voices of justice. Individuals like retired supreme court justices, Justices Ejembi Eko and Dattijo Muhammad, who bravely speak truth to power, embody the relentless pursuit of a transparent and accountable judiciary. It's time to set a precedent for those who betray the sacred trust of justice. The Kano case sheds light on alleged misconduct, presenting a pivotal moment for judicial accountability. Justices Ejembi Eko and Dattijo Muhammad expose the deep-seated rot within our legal system, compelling decisive action. The era of impunity must come to an end for those who obstruct justice, regardless of their position or influence.

Justice Abdullahi Liman's actions impeding the EFCC's investigation into Ganduje raise grave concerns. This underscores the rampant misuse of federal powers to shield individuals from state-level accountability. Should interference occur before Justice Usman Na’aba, accountability is imperative. Interfering with legal proceedings undermines judicial ethics and the rule of law. Swift accountability safeguards judicial integrity.

As the nation awaits proceedings on April 17th, let it mark a watershed moment in the battle against corruption. Let those who abuse authority face accountability. Together, demand a judiciary that serves the people, not vested interests.

It's become predictable where powerful politicians shield against legal repercussions. They summon top-notch lawyers, often SANs, temporarily halting investigations. This situation questions justice system integrity. The trial is critical, not just for Ganduje but also the fight against corruption.

In the cesspool of corruption and moral decay that is our judiciary, the stench of injustice reeks from the highest echelons of power down to the lowest rungs of the system. In the corridors of Abuja's federal courts, and indeed others across the nation, the grotesque spectacle of judicial misconduct unfolds like a sinister play, with federal justices assuming the role of puppet masters, pulling the strings to obstruct justice at every turn.

Consider the case of former Governor Ganduje and his associates, set to face trial in Kano's esteemed courtroom. Their alleged involvement in bribery and corruption casts a shadow over our nation's integrity. Yet, instead of upholding justice, federal judges in Abuja choose to issue restraining orders that hinder law enforcement efforts, allowing corruption to thrive unchecked.

But let me make one thing abundantly clear: this isn't just about Ganduje. This is about a young democracy teetering on the brink of collapse, its foundations weakened by the pervasive rot of corruption and cronyism. It's about the countless Nigerians who yearn for a system that upholds the rule of law without fear or favor.

In the face of such rampant corruption, it's tempting to succumb to despair, to resign ourselves to the belief that the forces of darkness have triumphed. But I refuse to accept such defeatism. The Nigerian people are not so easily cowed; we are a resilient bunch, hardened by years of adversity and injustice.

So let this be a rallying cry—a clarion call to all who still believe in the power of truth and righteousness. The battle for justice may be fraught with peril, but it is a battle worth fighting. We must hold our judiciary to account, demand transparency and accountability, and never waver in our quest for a legal system that serves the people, not the corrupt elite.

To the federal judges—the ones tarnishing the bench with corruption while others uphold justice—listen closely: your days of impunity are numbered. The people of Nigeria demand justice, and we won't stop until every trace of corruption is cleansed from our judiciary.

So let the federal judges in Abuja and elsewhere tremble at the thought of facing the righteous fury of a nation betrayed. Let them know that their days of wielding unchecked power are over. And let them understand, once and for all, that justice will prevail—no matter the cost.