[VIDEO]: Stabbing horror strikes; Orthodox Bishop attacked during sermon in Sydney 

16.04.2024 LISTEN

Another shocking stabbing incident has occurred in Sydney, Australia, sending shockwaves through the community.

The disturbing attack took place at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, located in Sydney's west, on Monday, April 15, shortly after 7pm local time.

The victim of this brutal assault was none other than Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, a well-known figure in the Orthodox community, who was delivering a sermon during mass.

The assailant, wielding a knife, approached the altar and launched an attack on the bishop, repeatedly stabbing him in the neck and shoulder.

The horrifying incident unfolded before the eyes of church members, some of whom were watching via livestream, leading to screams of terror echoing through the sanctuary.

In a courageous display of solidarity, several members rushed to intervene, attempting to restrain the attacker, though some suffered injuries in the process.

Emergency services swiftly arrived on the scene, transporting Bishop Emmanuel to an ambulance on a stretcher.

This chilling event has left the community shaken, especially as it comes mere days after another stabbing incident at Westfield Bondi Junction on April 13.

Watch the video of the bishop being attacked below;

🚨#Breaking A bishop and several worshippers have been attacked in another mass stabbing in Wakeley, Sydney Australia — Javeria Sultan (@javeria_sultan1) April 15, 2024