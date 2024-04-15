ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: Six new regions will get military barracks if NDC wins – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to tackle security issues in the six newly formed regions by setting up military barracks in each region if he emerges victorious in the 2024 elections.

The regions include Savannah, North East, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Oti.

He made this commitment during his speech in Gambaga, in the North East Region, as a part of his "Building the Ghana We Want Tour.'

Recognizing the urgent need for improved security in the new regions, Mr Mahama stressed the importance of proactive steps to ensure the residents’ safety and well-being.

He plans to enhance the security infrastructure and provide a quick response to emerging threats and incidents by setting up military barracks in each region.

“We are going to prioritise the completion of abandoned projects. All six new regions are going to have military barracks so that the Ghana Army will be present in all the regions. In addition, we are going to form joint military and police anti-armed robbery squads and one of those squads will be here in the North East to fight armed robbery.”

“Because we want you to have peace and security to be able to go about your duties and we know that our 24-hour economy policy cannot work unless there is security and safety for everybody,” he explained.

