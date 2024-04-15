‘EC’s stolen laptops can be blueprints for potential electoral sabotage’ — NDC insists

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns that laptops stolen from the Electoral Commission (EC) could enable potential acts of electoral sabotage.

At a press briefing on Monday, April 15, NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said the theft of key election equipment like biometric devices "poses a clear security risk" and compromises Ghanaians' ability to trust the EC to deliver a transparent election.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) dismissed allegations that seven Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) have been stolen from its stores.

Rather, it said, five laptops from the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits have gone missing.

"The dismissive responses from the EC officials to such a serious breach are unacceptable and insult the intelligence of every Ghanaian," said Fifi Kwetey.

While the EC has said the stolen laptops need activation codes to function, Mr. Kwetey argued this view is "dangerously misleading and naive."

The NDC demanded a thorough investigation of the theft to ensure accountability and restore confidence in the polls.

The NDC chief scribe further noted that the stolen EC laptops could be used as "blueprints for potential electoral sabotage."

Even without activation, he warned the laptops may end up in "mock setups or training by malicious actors," posing "a direct threat to the integrity of Ghana's electoral system."

The NDC is calling on the EC to take urgent measures to address security lapses and assure voters the upcoming elections will be free, fair and credible.