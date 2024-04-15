Zionism Is Not Christocentric, Pastor Boakye and His Grossly Misguided So-called Men of God

15.04.2024 LISTEN

It is rather heretical for Rev. Boakye of the Kumasi-based Awesome Bible College – by the way, only his last name was given in the news story on which the present column is based, my Google search did not yield any meaningful clarification – and some of his clergymen and women colleagues and associates to have had to shamefully sit duck and idle and cemetery-mum, like the famous Ancient Egyptian Mummies, while all the major hitherto pristine and potable creeks and rivers in the country got literally poisoned and thoroughly polluted beyond reason by the environmentally destructive activities of Galamseyers, or small-scale illegal miners, only to scandalously and sacrilegiously complain about the very savvy and all-too-righteous decision by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, not to cave in to the virulently Anti-Gay Bullies in our Parliament and our Pulpits and Mosques by facilely signing onto the patently ungodly and morally criminal violation of the Civil and the Human Rights of the members of the LGBTQ+ Community, in a way that Jesus Christ of Bethlehem and Nazareth, you may add your pick, Dear Reader, and perhaps even the Prophet Muhammad, would almost definitely not have done (See “Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo isn't a God-fearing person; he's an anti-Christ — Pastor” Modernghana.com 4/9/24).

If, indeed, Rev. Boakye were a Christian in the very practical sense of the word and the term, he definitely would not be so quick and self-righteously dead-set against the constitutionally inalienable protection of the integrity and the dignity of the humanity and the human and the civil rights of Gays, Lesbians, Bisexuals, Transsexuals and Queer-Plus people. You see, it was both his uncanny and morally laudable ability to tolerate and respect the human and the civil rights of LGBTQ+ people that immutably and inimitably differentiated Jesus Christ and his “Christocentric” existence from the patently Anti-Christian and the unspeakably abominable ideology being so reprehensibly espoused and zealously propagated by the Country Director of the so-called Awesome Bible College and those who reason presumptuously like him. It is also crystal clear that Pastor Boakye and those grossly misguided Ghanaian citizens who think and behave like him have absolutely no modest and respectable sense of what it really means for anybody to call herself or himself a bona fide Christian.

And by the way, if the Country Director of the so-called Awesome Bible College really understood anything appreciable about the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana or the 1992 Republican Constitution of Postcolonial Ghana, he would have also fully appreciated the fact that Modern Ghana is not a Theocracy in the manner of Ancient Israel, in particular the Trans-Ethnic and the Multi-Cultural and the Multi-Religious concept of the Separation of the Church/Religion and Religious Establishments from the State, as prevails in all constitutionally robust and functional and civilized democracies all over the world. You see, we presently live in a Secular Postcolonial State or Nation and Democratic Dispensation, where the rule of law and order is paramount, and not the religious persuasion or ideological orientation of any one particular religious establishment, be it Judeo-Christian, Judeo-Islamic or any other globally and/or nationally recognized brand of Mystical Teachings and/or Practices, for that matter.

At any rate, what business is it of Pastor Boakye’s whether the capital city of Modern Israel got relocated to Jerusalem from Tel-Aviv? Is Mr. Boakye an Israeli or a Palestinian citizen, either by birth or the perfectly legitimate act of Naturalization? And is being a Christian really dependent on whether the capital city of European-occupied Palestine got relocated from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem? What kind of warped and morbidly superficial thinking is this? But, of course, none of the preceding rather bizarre trend of thinking ought to have come as a surprise to any authentic and bona fide Christian thinker, being that Pastor Boakye also clearly appears to be a hopelessly and an irredeemably alienated subject of a Multinational and a Transnational imperialist faux-Christian fundamentalist establishment whose principal ideology may very well entail “Studiously Cultivated Ignorance” (SCI) or crass and insufferable arrogance hermetically predicated on criminal self-righteousness.

It is this kind of latter-day self-idolizing and psychologically and psychospiritually unhinged and mentally unbalanced Ghanaian that is almost wholly, uniquely and exclusively to blame for the seemingly interminable crisis of self-confidence and a morally self-assured sense of national identity plaguing our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana. In President Paul Kagame’s Rwanda, we are reliably informed by the media, this kind of clinical lunacy so blasphemously dressed up as mainline Christianity has absolutely no place and relevance. Which may be precisely what the God of our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana really ordered but, unfortunately, was never delivered by the Angel Gabriel or Gabriella, or whichever of any of our God-fearing and obedient First Responders. Somehow, the concerned messenger must have missed the intended location.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

April 9, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]