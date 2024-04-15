ModernGhana logo
Mahama pushes for visa-free regime across Africa

Former President John Mahama has called on African leaders to embrace a visa-free regime, facilitating seamless travel across the continent.

Speaking at the Afro-Heritage Conference in Lagos, Nigeria, the NDC flagbearer emphasized the importance of such a policy in fostering regional integration and economic growth.

The former President also opines that by removing barriers to travel, African nations could unlock new opportunities for trade, investment, and collaboration, ultimately driving socio-economic development across the continent.

“How can you develop as a continent when you can’t travel to each other’s countries? In the European Union, they don’t need a visa to go from Belgium to Scandinavia. In the U.S., they don’t need a visa to go from New York to California. In Africa, we shouldn’t need a visa to go from Ghana to Ethiopia. And so we are moving in the right direction, but I think that time is not on our side.

“We have a growing youthful population that is impatient with the pace of opportunities that we are creating for them.”

Citi Newsroom

