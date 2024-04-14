Adutwum Laptop Distribution Would Not Have Happened Under Two Centuries of NDC Misrule – Part 1

Not only ought it to have come as a politically catastrophic blow to the “Create, Loot and Share” kleptocratic leadership of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) – our profound apologies to retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana (SCOG), Jones M Dotse – it very well may have tolled the “Donnean” – as in the name of the 18th-Century English poet John Donne – death knell for the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, to wit, the twice-defeated, one-term former President John “Akonfem-Kanazoe” Dramani Mahama.

We are here, of course, alluding to the historically unprecedented decision by Ghana’s most visionary and progressive Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, to have all Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students supplied, apiece, with some 1.3 million computer laptops and/or tablets, as a surefire means of better and adequately preparing the country’s youths and near-future leaders to be able to fairly and effectively compete in a highly industrialized and digitized global economic community (See “450,000 free student tablets ready for distribution next week – Dr Yaw Adutwum” Modernghana.com 4/1/24).

The preceding historically unprecedented social intervention and national development policy initiative and agenda brings to full cycle, the seismic and radical game-changing Digital Revolution that was auspiciously launched by the widely presumed Next President of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia. It is an intellectual and cultural, as well as a technological, Paradigm-Shift that is almost certain to usher in the long overdue Golden Age of the Akufo-Addo and the Bawumia-engineered Renaissance, which has been badly buffeted by both nationally and globally sinister forces such as the National Democratic Congress-sponsored nation-wrecking activities aimed at destabilizing the security and the development of the country, entailing, in part, the globally embarrassing and infamous National Democratic Congress-sponsored Kumasi Kidnapping of the Three Young, White Canadian-Women NGO Volunteers, for only one of the most striking examples of National Democratic Congress-sponsored terrorist activities in the country.

It also goes without that the Sekondi-Takoradi Kidnapping and the brutal rape and murder of the teenage girls by some Nigerian-originated criminal thugs and psychopaths, at the beginning of the first term of Nana Akufo-Addo’s two-term Administration, strikingly recalls the infamous Achimota Kidnapping and the grisly and the brutal murder of the middle-aged women that occurred at the very beginning of the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor Administration in January 2001. That both nation-wrecking underground activities bore the trademark and the hallmarks and the political imprimatur of the then-departing late Jeremiah “Jerry” Rawling-led ragtag and Cash-and-Carry “Deathcare Policy”-bequeathing National Democratic Congress, in the first case or instance, and the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)-gutting and bankrupting Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress, in the second case or instance, could not have been entirely sheer acts of happenstance.

Indeed, even as the blue-ribbon Justice Samuel Azu-Crabbe-presided Special Investigations Board (SIB) that enquired into the June 30, 1982, midnight abduction and coldblooded Mafia-style summary execution of the Three Accra High Court Judges and the recently retired Senior Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces concluded, the Rawlings-Tsikata Posse is the most unspeakably depraved cabal of morally despicable and unconscionable gang of throat-cutters to have ever shot its way into the highest seat of command in postcolonial Ghana.

Fortunately for us, not very long ago, the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, while on an electioneering campaign stumps in the Volta Region, had occasion to, once again, remind the Ghanaian citizenry, in particular Ghanaian voters, that when it came to the reckless and the wanton unleashing of deadly violence in the country, the leadership and the rank-and-file membership of the National Democratic Congress had absolutely no match or competition in the country, as Americans are wont to say. We hope that the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens, in particular registered and eligible voters, are paying studious attention and would be mindful of this most telling evidence of the nation-wrecking and the terrorist temperament and mindset of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress, as they head to the polling booth on December 7, 2024, or thereabouts.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]