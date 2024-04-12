ModernGhana logo
COKA impressed by contributions of Muslims, lauds Bawumia for dynamic policies

Former chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party for the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has extended his warmest wishes to all Muslims celebrating the joyous Eid al-Fitr.

The occasion marks the completion of Ramadan and it is solely dedicated to devotion and reflection as families and communities come together to celebrate their blessings.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah a.k.a COKA says he is much impressed by the immense act of generosity demonstrated by members of the Islamic faith during Ramadan and even as they celebrate Eid.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ModernGhana News, he noted that Muslims are an integral part of Ghana and have contributed to the growth and development of the country.

He lauds Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as one of the giant figures whose stellar performance, witnessed by his dynamic policies, has birthed the country's current progress.

