Election 2024: Reassure Ghanaians you’re impartial – CDD to EC

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dr John Osae-Kwapong, Research Fellow at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to reassure the public of its independence and impartiality ahead of the upcoming December polls.

In an interview with Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, Dr Osae-Kwapong expressed concerns about the public’s waning confidence in the EC.

He urged the commission to take proactive steps to reaffirm its commitment to conducting free and fair elections.

“…I am hoping that between now and December the actions and the inactions of the EC would reassure not even just our political parties but also reassure the citizens that they are independent, impartial fair arbiters of this election,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to be more pragmatic in its operations.

He underscored the importance of the EC adopting a more practical and realistic approach in its decision-making processes.

“They should be a little bit pragmatic, You know it is not rocket science to organise elections in this country,” he stated.

—citinewsroom

