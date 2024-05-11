Former DCE tours voter registration centers in Akatsi South

Former District Chief Executive Mr. Samuel Kwadzo Wuadi, under the previous administration of John Dramani Mahama's National Democratic Congress, has embarked on a tour of limited voter registration centers in Akatsi South constituency.

His aim is to interact with residents, first-time voters, and party activists.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana is conducting these limited voter registration exercises to enable eligible individuals who haven't registered yet to do so for the December 7th, 2024 elections.

Starting on May 7th and ending on May 27th, 2024, these exercises have faced criticism from Hon. Japhet Festus Gbede, the Assemblymember for Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral Area, who sees them as a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise NDC strongholds.

Technical glitches on the first day of registration in Mr. Wuadi's electoral area caused frustration among attendees, according to Hon. Gbede.

During his tour, Mr. Wuadi visited various registration centers, urging NDC branch executives to mobilize eligible voters. He also reminded Electoral Commission officials to ensure an efficient registration process while stressing citizen engagement, democratic values promotion, and NDC support mobilization for the crucial 2024 elections.