Disregard any fare increment; we haven't concluded discussions — Road Transport Operators

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The leadership of road transport operators in Ghana is urging commuters to disregard any purported increases in public transport fares.

In a joint statement issued on April 11, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) said they are currently in discussions with relevant stakeholders over adjustments to transport fares following hikes in fuel prices and operational costs.

"As leadership, we have followed with keen interest, the recent adjustment in the fuel prices and other related operational cost. We are currently engaging stakeholders to give consideration to the various cost component and agree on the way forward," said the statement signed by GPRTU General Secretary Mr. Godfred Abulbiere and GRTCC General Secretary Mr. Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah.

The operators added, "as has been the practice, the leadership met with the Ministry of Transport on Wednesday 10th April, 2024 to present our demands. Once consensus is reached, the general public will be duly informed."

They warned that "any increase outside the Administrative Instrument, should be disregarded and treated with contempt. We therefore urge commuters not to pay any fare outside the existing fares."

The operators are calling on transport authorities and local governments to ensure compliance with existing fares.

Commuters have been assured that an official announcement will be made once discussions are concluded on any potential adjustments.

412202491623-k5grj7u3h1-img2491.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

