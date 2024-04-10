ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Thirty-eight migrants found drowned after shipwreck off Djibouti

By RFI
Africa Thirty-eight migrants found drowned after shipwreck off Djibouti
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Thirty-eight bodies, including those of children, have been found after a shipwreck off the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, the UN's International Organisation for Migration said on Tuesday.

The IOM said in a post on X that at least six other people were missing and presumed dead after the "tragic shipwreck", while 22 survivors were being helped by its Djibouti office as well as the local authorities.

The Ethiopian embassy in Djibouti said the accident occurred on Monday and involved a boat that was carrying 60 Ethiopian migrants from Djibouti to Yemen.

Hundreds of thousands of African migrants each year brave the perilous "Eastern Route" across the Red Sea and through war-scarred Yemen to reach Saudi Arabia, a desperate ploy to pull their families out of grinding poverty.

The IOM's Djibouti office said on X that almost 1,000 migrants have died or gone missing on the Eastern Route since 2014.

(With agencies)

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang Akufo-Addo sacks SSNIT Boss, replaces him with Osafo Maafo

3 hours ago

40-year-old man arrested for sexing goat at Sefwi Donkorkrom 40-year-old man arrested for sexing goat at Sefwi Donkorkrom

3 hours ago

Police Officer burnt boy hand over GHC2 Police Officer burnt boy hand over GHC2

4 hours ago

GPRTU to meet Transport Ministry today over proposed 20 fare increase GPRTU to meet Transport Ministry today over proposed 20% fare increase

4 hours ago

EC must be probed by an independent body over missing laptops – NDC insists EC must be probed by an independent body over missing laptops – NDC insists

4 hours ago

Mahama deserves credit for building 46 E-blocks – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe Mahama deserves credit for building 46 E-blocks – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

4 hours ago

Bawumia team describes Global InfoAnalytics Mahama will win survey as scanty, not properly done Bawumia team describes Global InfoAnalytics’ ‘Mahama will win’ survey as ‘scanty...

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Im ready to work with all for a landslide victory – Farouk Mahama Election 2024: I’m ready to work with all for a landslide victory – Farouk Maham...

4 hours ago

Mahama is bitter over NPPs free tablets initiative – Miracles Aboagye Mahama is bitter over NPP’s free tablets initiative – Miracles Aboagye

4 hours ago

Ghanas cocoa risks possible ban over galamsey-induced contamination – Henry Kokofu Ghana’s cocoa risks possible ban over galamsey-induced contamination – Henry Kok...

Just in....
body-container-line