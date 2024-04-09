Eidul-Fitr , What You Need To Know...

Before breaking their fast each day, over 20% of the Muslim population in Ghana and the 24.1% of Muslims worldwide recite the daily prayer "The thirst is gone, the veins are moistened, and the reward is confirmed, if Allah wills" during Ramadhaan. They are not fasting today; instead, they are in a happy mood to celebrate Eidil Fitr, which means "the feast of breaking the fast".

Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar among Muslims worldwide. This month follows the well-known Ramadan month, during which over 20% of Muslims in Ghana and 24.1% of Muslims worldwide observed 30-day fasts. Eidil Fitr, or "the feast of breaking the fast," falls on the first of Shawwal. Three days are set aside to commemorate Eid Fitr. For this reason, it's commonly referred to as "Small Eid." contrastingly, Eidil-Adha is observed over the course of four days.

ZAKAATUL- FITR

Zakaatul Fitr is another important aspect of the overall blessing of fasting during the month of Ramadan. It is a required form of donating staple food that is acceptable in your country of residence to individuals who are poorer than you or are less privileged and in need of food in the days leading up to Eid. It must be handed out by an adult who is wealthy or has enough food. He can do it for himself and his dependents. A popular staple food with at least a three-month shelf life. For example, a Saudi Muslim may prefer dates, a Ghanaian Muslim may choose rice.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (May The Peace and Blessing Be Upon Him) prescribed Zakat al-Fitr for those who fast, to protect them from indecency and to ensure provision for the needy. It serves as Zakah for those who pay it before the Eid prayer and as Sadaqah for those who pay it after the prayer. The quantity of the staple food remains constant regardless of an individual's income or wealth, with the 'sa' being the unit of measurement for Zakat al-Fitr. The minimum amount is one 'sa' (equivalent to four double handfuls) for an average adult.

To illustrate, when an average adult scoops up a staple food four times, it fulfills the obligation for one person. Therefore, in a household of five individuals, the individual would scoop the food 20 times. This calculation is based on the requirement set by the Holy Prophet Muhammad, where Zakat al-Fitr is to be given as a 'sa' of dried dates or a 'sa' of barley."

The mosque and community engaging in discussions about preferences is beneficial, ensuring alignment between the giver and recipient. Adding money to food can ease the financial burden of the recipient, yet it is not the preferred way to distribute Zakatul-Fitr. This charitable practice enables the less fortunate among Muslims to partake in the festivities with joy and peace, reflecting the community’s commitment to mutual support. Consequently, Muslim families are abundantly provided for on the celebration day.

THE CONCEPT OF EID

The conclusion of Ramadan heralds the month of Shawwal’s start. If the moon is sighted on Ramadan’s 29th day (Monday, 9th April), Shawwal begins the following day (Tuesday, 10th April), marking Eid. If not sighted, fasting continues for 30 days (Tuesday, 10th April), and Shawwal starts the day after (Wednesday, 11th April).

Before attending Eid prayers, it’s customary for Muslims to eat, with preferences varying by region—from dates and sweets in Arab nations to heavier meals like rice and fufu in Ghana and Nigeria. Muslims also partake in a spiritual bath, dressed in their finest attire/regalia, and women adorn their hands with henna.

The Eid prayer is ideally held outdoors post-sunrise, with Ghanaians praying from 7am to 10 am. It preferred to often take different routes to the prayer site, reciting praises to Allah, signifying Allah’s greatness and singularity chanting the following

اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ لَا إلَهَ إلَّا اللَّهُ. وَاَللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ وَلِلَّهِ الْحَمْدُ

“Allahu akbar, Allahu akbar, La ilaha illallah, Wallahu akbar, Allahu akbar wa lillahil hamd”

Allah is the greatest, Allah is the greatest, there is no god but Allah. And Allah is the greatest, Allah is the greatest and to Allah belongs all praise.

It was narrated from Ibn ‘Umar that he used to come to the prayer-place on the morning of the day of Eid al-Fitr, when the sun had risen, and he would recite takbeer until he reached the prayer-place, then he would recite takbeer in the prayer-place until the imam sat down and stopped reciting takbeer.

Charity is widespread during Eid, with children receiving gifts and money, known in Ghana as “Barkada Sallah,” symbolizing the blessings from the prayers. This generosity extends throughout the community, showcasing the spirit of kindness and care. Nobody in the community is left alone without food, drinks,money, gifts, and food. Children take advantage of this “Barkada Sallah” and go to house to house to receive money and gifts.

Muslims visit families and friends near and far to share pleasantries and exchange post Eid greetings/wishes.

Eid Mubarak

Blessed feast.

Again, with prayers wishing for mutual divine acceptance.

Taqabbalallahu Minna Wa Minkum

May Allah accept from us and you.

THE ECONOMIC ASPECT OF EID

The economic gains the Eid seeks to bring is felt every nook and cranny in Ghana. In the last five days to the Eid celebration, Merchants see a sale increase from staple foods, especially rice, oil, vegetables etc. where well to do Muslims donate to less privileged Muslims as Zakaatul-Fitr and for the celebration of Eid.

Tailors/Seamstress from the beginning of the Ramadan sew clothing from dusk to dawn with pressure to finish up every piece of fabric the night of Ramadan before the Eid. It is estimated that, over hundreds of thousands of clothing were sewed this Eid. However, the exchange rate has affected the prices of foreign “Abaya” (Islamic modest dress) with prices ranging from 150 to 200 Ghana cedis of Dubai made dress has been increased to 200 to 300 Ghana cedis this year. Turkey made Islamic modest dress from 400 to 700 Ghana cedis to 500 to 900 Ghana cedis this year.

The sales of broilers from local poultry farmers range from 160 to 200 Ghana cedis in Accra and in Kumasi the price ranges from 130 to 160 Ghana cedis. However, the layers are sold between 70 to 100 Ghana cedis.

A kilo of a chevon/mutton is 90 Ghana cedis in Kumasi and 100 Ghana cedis in Accra. A kilo of beef is 70 Ghana cedis in Kumasi and 70 Ghana cedis in Accra.

