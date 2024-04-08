Ihyaawud Deen Charity Foundation donates Eid-Ul Fitr clothes to orphans

The IHYAAWUD DEEN Charity Foundation carried out a significant act of generosity by donating Eid-ul Fitir clothing to orphans in various locations across Ghana on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The recipients included orphanages in Kete-Krachi (Krachi West), Seidu Akura, Chinderi (Krachi Nchumuru, Oti Region), Kojo Krom, Nyankpantri (Sene East), and Shaafa, Bantama, Kwame Danso (Sene West, Bono East Region). This initiative aligns with the Foundation's core mission of poverty eradication and support for the underprivileged, ensuring access to quality education for orphans, and assisting widows and people with disabilities in income-generating activities.

The donation was made on behalf of the Foundation's founders, Hajia Sakina Samori and Hajia Ayisha Issah, who are dedicated philanthropists with a deep commitment to improving the lives of children and the less fortunate. The items donated included clothing for both males and females, as well as bags of rice, tomatoes, and cooking oil to facilitate the orphans' celebrations during Eid-ul Fitr.

The donation ceremony was met with joy and gratitude from the children and their guardians. They expressed their appreciation for the kind gesture from the IHYAAWUD DEEN Foundation.

In a speech during the event, Alhaji Mohammed Baba, the deputy Imam of Krachi West Municipal, cited verses from the Holy Quran emphasizing the importance of supporting orphans, highlighting the spiritual significance of such acts.

The IHYAAWUD DEEN Foundation reassured the communities and orphans that their needs were acknowledged and would be considered in future donation efforts. This commitment reflects the Foundation's ongoing dedication to its mission and vision. The NGO was established by philanthropists Hajia Sakina Samori and Hajia Ayisha Issah and is funded by generous individuals. Its primary objective is to provide livelihood support to vulnerable groups in society, particularly women, children, and persons with disabilities, aiming to address inequality and promote inclusiveness in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.