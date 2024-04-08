KNUST Doctor of Pharmacy students ushered into clinical years of study

The Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi held its eighth white coat ceremony on the theme: "A new paradigm in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Ghana: Unveiling the Role of PharmD Graduates in Vaccine Manufacturing” for its Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) students.

The ceremony which took place on Friday, 4th March 2023 at the Great Hall of KNUST was organized purposely to usher these students from pre-clinical knowledge acquisition to clinical knowledge acquisition.

The white coat ceremony which is a tradition in schools of Pharmacy globally symbolizes the transitioning of students from preclinical training into their clinical years of training which last for two years. During this period, much of their knowledge acquisition and competency development will be based on apprenticeship.

To grace the occasion were the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Prof Christian Agyare, the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Prof. Antwi Kusi, Dean of Medical School, Prof. Samuel Asare Nkansah, the President of Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh and preceptors from various agencies and regulatory bodies.

In a welcome address delivered by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences during the event, Professor Samuel Asare Nkansah, paid a glowing tribute to hospitals, community pharmacies, pharmaceutical industries, pharmaceutical marketing companies, Pharmacy regulatory affairs among others for partnering with the University through the faculty to provide the needed advanced Pharmacy experience to students.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to individuals and institutions to support the faculty’s initiative called “sponsor a project” by donating chairs, air conditions and desktop computers to help improve the learning environment in the faculty for students. The Dean entreated the students to be pharmacists that are caregivers, decision makers, communicators, leaders, managers, life-long learners and teachers. He admonished them not to lean on their opinions, perceptions and assumptions but rather make science and data the purpose of their practice.

The vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson in her address appreciated the government for its bold decision to start manufacturing vaccines locally since the country has been relying on imported vaccines for decades. She went on to say, that the field of vaccine production is constantly evolving, demanding continuous learning and adaption, yet she is confident the rigorous academic journey of training and exposure will continue to equip these graduates with comprehensive understanding and expertise to navigate the intricate processes involved in vaccine manufacturing, drug discovery, development, production and quality control of pharmaceutical drugs. She then encouraged them, that the labcoat they are wearing is a symbol of professionalism, empathy and trust in the profession which they have chosen to be part of, hence they should work hard and lay good foundation to shape the future of pharmaceutical care in Ghana.

Speaking on the theme at the occasion the guest speaker was the Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Lifesciences Limited Mr Dhananjay Tripathi. In his address, Mr Tripathi stated that Ghana has taken a good initiative through his company to start a journey which has placed the country on the world map as one of the countries that is ready to take up the challenge of vaccine manufacturing. He urged the students that after they have successfully gone through their clinical years, they should consider the myriad of opportunities that await them in the field of vaccine manufacturing which could be in the area of research and development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, or production management

A total of 248 students were gowned with branded white coast by planning committee members, preceptors, lecturers, invited guests and parents symbolizing the transition into clinical rotation year. The administration of the pledge was held afterwards.

In her closing remarks, the Vice Chancellor of KNUST admonished the students to be a representation of the white coats they have been adorned with, since white is a symbol of hope, purity, transformation, creativity and innovation. She entreated them to practice as an international 21st-century Pharmacist who is poised to impact, Protect, transform and save lives.

The white coat ceremony saw participation from dignitaries such as the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Representatives of the Pharmacy Council of Ghana, Food and Drug Authority and Ghana Standard Authority, the CEO of KATH; Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, the Chief Pharmacist, Ashanti Regional Health Directorate; Pharm. Rita Owusu Donkor and the Director of Pharmacy of KNUST hospital, Pharm. Dr. Emmanuel Sarkodie.