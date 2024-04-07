ModernGhana logo
Mahama’s criticism of ‘1 student 1 tablet’ just to score fleeting political points — Koku Anyidoho

Politics
Samuel Koku Anyidoho[left] and former President John Dramani Mahama

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the party's presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama over his recent remarks on the government's educational initiatives.

In a lengthy write-up, Koku Anyidoho took issue with Mahama describing the New Patriotic Party government's One Student One Laptop program as an attempt to buy votes.

The former NDC scribe argued that as a former president, Mahama should be careful about attacking educational programs.

"Why should a former President attack students who have benefited from an Educational System that has made laptops/digital devices available to them to aide learning?" he quizzed.

The NDC stalwart also cited Mahama's past failure to deliver on a similar pledge when he was president.

“Especially when the facts are out there for all to see/hear that the former President himself promised same when he was in the driver's seat but failed to do so, why should he be quick to insult the intelligence of the recipients?" questioned Koku Anyidoho.

He added that Mahama's comments could feed into the narrative that an NDC government under him would scrap the Free SHS policy.

Koku Anyidoho warned, "If you are being accused of planning to cancel Free SHS and you continue to attack students and teachers, surely, it would just feed into the narrative that you will scrap the policy if you get the opportunity."

