ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Senegal's youngest president names 'breakaway' government

By AFP
Senegal Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye named a new government. By JOHN WESSELS AFP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye named a new government. By JOHN WESSELS (AFP)

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye named a "breakaway" government on Friday, appointing a host of fresh faces to top roles following his landslide election win last month.

The 44-year-old, who has never before held elected office, swept to a first-round victory on a promise of radical reform, becoming the country's youngest president.

Faye looks set to share responsibilities with his appointed prime minister and former mentor Ousmane Sonko, who helped propel the political newcomer's rise to power.

Sonko unveiled on Friday a cabinet of 25 ministers, hailing it as a break from the past.

"The government set up here on April 5 is a breakaway government... that embodies the project, a systemic transformation voted for by the Senegalese people," said Sonko.

Sonko, 49, spearheaded Senegal's anti-establishment movement but endorsed Faye on the presidential ballot after he was barred from running himself due to a defamation conviction.

Birame Souleye Diop was appointed energy minister, a strategic position in a country that is due to start producing oil and gas in 2024.

Ousmane Diagne, a former public prosecutor at the Dakar Court of Appeal, becomes justice minister.

The government included four women, who were handed the portfolios of foreign affairs, fisheries, family and youth and culture.

Senegal is facing a host of major challenges, including an official unemployment rate of 20 percent.

Sonko said on Friday the government's priorities would include employment for young people, lowering the cost of living and protecting human rights.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Protesters demonstrate in solidarity with Palestinians. By FADEL SENNA AFP Moroccan protesters denounce 'massacres' in Gaza

1 hour ago

Imigongo art is known for its raised black and white patterns. By LUIS TATO AFP Reviving a traditional art form in Rwanda after genocide

1 hour ago

Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye named a new government. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Senegal's youngest president names 'breakaway' government

11 hours ago

Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi Kidnapping of Legon PRESEC student staged to extort money from his parents to tr...

11 hours ago

Election 2024: Akatsi South NDC to equip branch executives to unseat 'sakawa and sakora NPP gov't' Election 2024: Akatsi South NDC to equip branch executives to unseat 'sakawa and...

13 hours ago

IES proposes three-prong approach for stable and affordable fuel prices IES proposes three-prong approach for stable and affordable fuel prices

13 hours ago

NPP External Affairs Director withdraws from Ejisu Parliamentary primary NPP External Affairs Director withdraws from Ejisu Parliamentary primary

13 hours ago

International NGOs condemn Gborbu Wulomos marriage International NGOs condemn Gborbu Wulomo’s marriage

13 hours ago

Wa: I stole 14, not 60 cattle – Thief tells police Wa: “I stole 14, not 60 cattle” – Thief tells police

13 hours ago

Asante Mampong NDC communicator stabbed by wife to death Asante Mampong NDC communicator stabbed by wife to death

Just in....
body-container-line