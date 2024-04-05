Alleged child marriage: 12-year-old “bride” under care at a safe place — Information Ministry

The 12-year old girl who was allegedly married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulormor Shitse has been taken into care by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, according to a statement by the Ministry of Information.

"The child has been taken by the Ghana Police Service and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to a place of safety," the statement dated April 5, said.

It added that the girl "is doing well and has been visited by the Minister Designate and other officials from the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection."

The development comes after widespread outrage over reports that a fetish priest in Nungua Traditional Area, Gborbu Wulormor Shitse, had married the class one pupil in what would constitute child marriage.

Government said it takes the issue seriously, with the statement noting "Government through the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Interior and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has taken the necessary steps to ascertain the facts of the case for necessary actions to be taken."

According to the information ministry, the girl is receiving counseling and medical care at her place of safety.

A case worker has also been assigned to ensure all protocols for her protection are followed.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigations, having taken statements from the chief, the girl's parents and others.

The Ministry of Chieftaincy is also engaging traditional leaders in Nungua to cooperate with securing the child's welfare and interests.

Government promises to support the police and relevant agencies to get to the bottom of the disturbing issue.