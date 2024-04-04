SML deal: Release KPMG audit report to improve your corruption fight track record – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has urged President Akufo-Addo to make public the audit report submitted by KPMG on the rotten deal between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

President Akufo-Addo early this year directed KPMG to conduct an audit into transactions of the deal between the state and SML after the Fourth Estate revealed that the country is paying millions to the company for no job done in an exposé titled; The GHS3 billion lie.

Reports indicate that at the end of the audit, KPMG on March 27, presented its report to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Reacting to the development, Prof. Ransford Gyampo in a post on Facebook said the President should release the report in the interest of the public.

He said this would help improve the track record of the president as far as the corruption fight is concerned.

“Dear President Akufo Addo, I am told KPMG has submitted its report on the SML deal. Given that there were serious allegations of corruption about the deal by a media house, I write as a Citizen to respectfully remind you that, you cannot sit on the report. The good people of Ghana have the RIGHT to know the contents of the report, and this is a simple truism that must not elude any government that believes in the dogmas of accountability and transparency.

“My teacher, Prof E. Gyimah-Boadi has publicly noted that your track record in the fight against corruption is in tatters. In my candid view, the timeous release of the KPMG report on the SML deal, would be helpful in shaping and improving this track record,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in his statement.

Below is a copy of the statement:

