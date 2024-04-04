ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Senegal's new leader announces audit of oil, gas and mining sectors

By RFI
Senegal Zohra BensemraReuters
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
© Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

In his first speech to the nation since his election as president of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye said one of his first policy moves would be to audit the country's oil, gas and mining sectors to root out corruption.

"The exploitation of our natural resources, which according to the constitution belong to the people, will receive particular attention from my government," said Faye in the president's traditional speech given the day before the country's independence day.

"I will proceed with the disclosure of the effective ownership of extractive companies [and] with an audit of the mining, oil, and gas sector."

Senegal's first offshore oil development is due to start production in the middle in this year.

The Sangomar oil and gas project, operated by the Australian Woodside Energy is expected to produce about 100,000 barrels per day.

Faye, a former tax inspector who defeated the ruling coalition's candidate by a landslide in last month's presidential election, also sought to reassure investors, who he said are "welcome in Senegal".

"Investor rights will always be protected, as well as the interests of the state and the people," he said.

The 44-year-old pan-Africanist has become the youngest leader ever in charge of Senegal, and the youngest currently in power in Africa.

He has never held elected office before.
(with Reuters)

Top Stories

2 hours ago

OSP has been rendered toothless in fight against corruption – IEA OSP has been rendered toothless in fight against corruption – IEA

2 hours ago

ECG needs competent managers — IEAJohn Kwakye ECG needs competent managers — IEA John Kwakye

2 hours ago

Bawumias manifesto team member grabs juicy single-sourced GHS245million contract – Ablakwa Bawumia’s manifesto team member grabs juicy single-sourced GHS245million contrac...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo scrutinizes audit report on GRA-SML transaction Akufo-Addo scrutinizes audit report on GRA-SML transaction

2 hours ago

Forgive us for criticizing Gborbu Wulomos child marriage – Yaw Oppong begs Nungua Chiefs Forgive us for criticizing Gborbu Wulomo’s child marriage – Yaw Oppong begs Nung...

2 hours ago

No law bars Kwesi Nyantakyi from contesting Ejisu primary – NPPs Ashanti regional secretary No law bars Kwesi Nyantakyi from contesting Ejisu primary – NPP’s Ashanti region...

2 hours ago

Sanitation: Ghana is a mess, our services are needed – Unposted environmental officers Sanitation: Ghana is a mess, our services are needed – Unposted environmental of...

2 hours ago

My appointment wasn't political – Ghana School of Law Director My appointment wasn't political – Ghana School of Law Director

2 hours ago

Land and marriage are most frequent areas of litigation in Ghana – Yaw Oppong Land and marriage are most frequent areas of litigation in Ghana – Yaw Oppong

3 hours ago

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, 67, resigned as South Africa's parliamentary speaker on Wednesday. By Rodger Bosch POOLAFP S.Africa's ex-parliament speaker arrested in graft probe

Just in....
body-container-line