The system in Ghana is corrupt; it’s our biggest challenge – Prof. Frimpong Boateng

General News Prof. Frimpong Boateng
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Prof. Frimpong Boateng

Former Minister for Science and Environment, Professor Frimpong Boateng has noted that corruption remains Ghana’s biggest challenge.

According to him, the country’s corruption fight has not gone anywhere and President Akufo-Addo cannot argue that his government has successfully dealt with the canker.

Speaking to Joy News, Prof. Frimpong Boateng stressed that more must be done if the country wants to address its corruption challenges.

"We have not started the fight against corruption. Corruption is the biggest challenge that we face. Not in this country but in Africa as a whole. It is the biggest thing that is worrying us. It is the denominator in everything that we do,” Prof. Frimpong Boateng shared.

He continued, “The system is already corrupted when you need to bribe delegates to elect you as MP or flagbearer or whatever it is. So we have to be serious with the corruption fight and whatever it entails.

"We have not started the fight. I don’t think the President can say or has said he has won the battle against corruption. He won’t say that. He knows that there is a fight to be fought and battles to be won."

Ahead of the 2024 General Election, John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearers of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party respectively have promised to deal with corruption if elected president in the 2024 general election.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

