Bawumia hosts Chief Imam, Clergy, Coalition of Muslim Journalists, others

Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, April 1, 2024 hosted the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu, Chiefs, Coalition of Muslim Journalists, Ambassadors and other notable personalities and institutions at the Jubilee House in Accra for the breaking of the Ramadan fast.

The breaking of fast, known as iftar at the Jubilee House, has been an event organized annually by Vice President Alhaji Bawumia to have the opportunity to interact with Chiefs and elders from the various Zongo communities.

The annual Jubilee House Iftar has always been a privilege for the Vice President to welcome various Muslim organizations and individuals to the seat of government during the month of Ramadan.

The annual Jubilee House iftar started in 2017 and has since been a platform where leadership of the Muslim communities in the country, the diplomatic corps as well as the Clergy from the Christian community joined the National Chief Imam and Zongo Chiefs to partake in the Iftar.

The action has been described as a beautiful display of camaraderie between the two dominant religious groups gathered at the Jubilee House.

Chiefs and opinion leaders were called upon to play pivotal role in advising the youth to desist from any form of violence before, during and after the election.

A participant expressed joy and admiration for the Vice President for organizing such a blissful event at the seat of Government which according to him has been a historic moment for all Muslims in Ghana.

He said the gathering has a significant role to play within the various communities in Ghana as some form of advice has been offered to the chiefs to play a role in ensuring a peaceful elections come December 7.

The message according to him will be a tool for the various Zongo chiefs to relay to the youth within their community as well as the participating Imams to also add to their Friday prayer sermons.

Another participant applauded the Vice President for his efforts in ensuring religious tolerance in Ghana and seeking the welfare of Muslims and Zongos in the country.

He said through the efforts of Dr. Bawumia, Muslims and Zongos have benefited from the Zongo Development Fund Secretariat which has resulted in many developmental projects and social interventions that have shaped the lives and living standards of the Zongo people.

He lauded the Vice President for his compassion towards the needy and the less privileged not only in the Muslim communities but across all faiths in the country adding that Dr. Bawumia has been the only vice president who has opened his doors for all and has worked to the admiration of all with his digitalization project.

He called on all Ghanaians especially Muslims and Zongos to rally behind Dr. Bawumia who does not discriminate among the faiths and ensure that he becomes the next President of Ghana.

He added that majority of the New Patriotic Party NPP delegates are Christians but rather voted for him to become the flag bearer to lead the NPP in the December 7, elections adding that it will be prudent for all Muslims to support him in the upcoming general elections.

Head of Communications at the Office of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alhaji Tamimu Issah revealed that the seat of government in countries like United States of America, United Kingdom of Great Britain, Australia among other developed countries host Muslim clerics and other dignitaries during the month of Ramadan to organize Iftar which has not been done in Ghana since independence.

This according to him compelled the Vice President to advise President Akuffo Addo for similar program to be held at the Jubilee House, the seat of government in Ghana and bring together Chiefs, Imams and other religious faith to promote and strengthen religious tolerance in the country.

According to him, the Vice President will continue with the Iftar when he becomes the President to foster peace and unity among the people.