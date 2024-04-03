ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: Mahama will get over 54% of the total valid vote casts — Opare Addo

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is confident that former president John Mahama will secure a decisive victory in the 2024 presidential election.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday, April 2, the NDC youth leader predicted Mahama’s victory would be known even before the ballots counting are completed.

"I am very confident and certain that come what may if Jesus doesn’t return by the 7th of December, I can tell you by the 8th or 9th that if we do our work right, before even they count the ballot, through the exit polls we should be able to predict what president Mahama is going home with,” Opare Addo stated.

He said internal party analyses show Mahama is on track to obtain a minimum of 54% of the vote.

“Per our analysis, nothing less than 54% is what John Mahama is going to get to win the election,” he predicted.

"We know the work we are coming to do and that work we have done so far and what we have in motion. So, we are very comfortable and confident about that,” he added.

However, he stressed that the NDC will not rest on its laurels and grow complacent.

“We will not also let complacency set in. We will leave no stone unturned, right from the polling station, before and after the exercise to make sure that the right things are done,” the youth leader asserted confidently.

Meanwhile, the ruling NPP through its flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has vowed to win power the third consecutive time and break the 8-year jinx of governance that has existed since 1992.

Election 2024: Mahama will get over 54% of the total valid vote casts — Opare Addo

