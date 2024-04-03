ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Greater Accra Lands Commission gets new office to enhance land administration

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || contributor
Social News Greater Accra Lands Commission gets new office to enhance land administration
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, has commissioned a new state-of-the-art office complex for the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission, marking a significant step toward improving land administration services in the country.

In his address at the commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, Mr Jinapor underscored the pivotal role of effective land administration in the socio-economic development of the country.

"All human activities revolve around land. Land is the fulcrum to the success of all sectors of the economy such as Agriculture, Mining, Security, Manufacturing, Finance, Trade, Education, Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy, and Health among others. Hardly anything gets done without land," he stated.

He emphasized that the adverse consequences of ineffective, fraudulent, and weak land administration are damning, making it imperative to anchor an effective system.

He cited Article 258 of Ghana's Constitution, which establishes the Lands Commission to manage public lands, ensure effective land registration, and formulate national policies for land administration and use.

The Minister highlighted the crucial role of the Regional Lands Commissions, as mandated by Article 260 of the Constitution, in performing the functions of the Lands Commission at the regional level.

"To ensure efficient land administration, we must equip and empower the Regional Lands Commissions to perform their constitutional functions," he stated.

He outlined the government's efforts under President Akufo-Addo's leadership to reform land administration, transforming the Lands Commission into a modern, efficient, and customer-centric institution.

At the heart of these reforms, according to the Minister, is the decentralization of land administration services.

"We have established six fully digitized offices for the six new Regions, and we are establishing Satellite Client Service Access Units (CSAU) in all Regional Offices of the Commission across the country to bring land administration services closer to our people and ensure greater accessibility and efficiency in land-related transactions," he explained.

In addition to providing suitable workspaces, the government is implementing an Urban Redevelopment Scheme, constructing housing units, office complexes, and infrastructure for various agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Ghana Airport Company Limited, and the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA).

The Minister called for a collective effort to tackle the challenges that have plagued land administration over the decades, with the Regional Lands Commissions playing a significant role.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and National Youth Organizer George Opare Addo Election 2024: Mahama will get over 54% of the total valid vote casts — Opare Ad...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian passport ranks 144th worldwide as of March 2024 — VisaGuide Passport Index Ghanaian passport ranks 144th worldwide as of March 2024 — VisaGuide Passport In...

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch There’ll be no accountability until scholarship secretariat is moved to Educatio...

4 hours ago

Students and focal persons at the event in Begoro Let's empower students to use mother language in school - World Vision Ghana adv...

4 hours ago

LGBTQ: Under no condition should the nation accept this practice —Apostle Thompson Noamesi LGBTQ: Under no condition should the nation accept this practice — Apostle Thomp...

4 hours ago

Let's not do anything to destroy NPP's chances; the 'losing team' NDC can go ahead to misbehave —Nana Akomea on 'we won't give power to NDC' comment Let's not do anything to destroy NPP's chances; the 'losing team' NDC can go ahe...

5 hours ago

Stop this inappropriate marriage now; they've breached the law —Nana Akomea slams Nungua Traditional Council Stop this inappropriate marriage now; they've breached the law — Nana Akomea sla...

5 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and President Akufo-Addo Release the KPMG audit on SML; don't sit on it — Prof Gyampo tells Akufo-Addo

5 hours ago

Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah, Lawyer Portia Acheampong, Aaron Prince Duah and Kwesi Nyantakyi Mad rush for Ejisu seat

5 hours ago

GRA-SML contract: Akufo-Addo receives KPMGs audit report GRA-SML contract: Akufo-Addo receives KPMG’s audit report

Just in....
body-container-line