Greater Accra Lands Commission gets new office to enhance land administration

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, has commissioned a new state-of-the-art office complex for the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission, marking a significant step toward improving land administration services in the country.

In his address at the commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, Mr Jinapor underscored the pivotal role of effective land administration in the socio-economic development of the country.

"All human activities revolve around land. Land is the fulcrum to the success of all sectors of the economy such as Agriculture, Mining, Security, Manufacturing, Finance, Trade, Education, Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy, and Health among others. Hardly anything gets done without land," he stated.

He emphasized that the adverse consequences of ineffective, fraudulent, and weak land administration are damning, making it imperative to anchor an effective system.

He cited Article 258 of Ghana's Constitution, which establishes the Lands Commission to manage public lands, ensure effective land registration, and formulate national policies for land administration and use.

The Minister highlighted the crucial role of the Regional Lands Commissions, as mandated by Article 260 of the Constitution, in performing the functions of the Lands Commission at the regional level.

"To ensure efficient land administration, we must equip and empower the Regional Lands Commissions to perform their constitutional functions," he stated.

He outlined the government's efforts under President Akufo-Addo's leadership to reform land administration, transforming the Lands Commission into a modern, efficient, and customer-centric institution.

At the heart of these reforms, according to the Minister, is the decentralization of land administration services.

"We have established six fully digitized offices for the six new Regions, and we are establishing Satellite Client Service Access Units (CSAU) in all Regional Offices of the Commission across the country to bring land administration services closer to our people and ensure greater accessibility and efficiency in land-related transactions," he explained.

In addition to providing suitable workspaces, the government is implementing an Urban Redevelopment Scheme, constructing housing units, office complexes, and infrastructure for various agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Ghana Airport Company Limited, and the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA).

The Minister called for a collective effort to tackle the challenges that have plagued land administration over the decades, with the Regional Lands Commissions playing a significant role.