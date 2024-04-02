Naa Okromo: We’ll hold you responsible if anything should happen to our queen – Office of Gborbu Wulomo warns Police

The office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse has threatened to deal with the Ghana Police Service if anything untowered should happen to Naa Okromo the alleged 12-year-old child whose marriage to a 63-yer-old Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua, Accra has sparked public outcry.

Following the public backlash, the Police said they have identified Naa Okromo and her mother and the two are currently under police protection.

The Ghana Police Service in its statement noted it is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated.

Reacting to the Police, Rev D.N. Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administrations at the Office of Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse at a press conference said they will hold the Police responsible if anything should happen to Naa Okromo whom he described as their royal.

“The police said the young lady who is our queen is under their protection, therefore if the police have remarked that she is under police protection, where again do we want to find her? We are telling the world that she is our royal and if the police are saying they are taking care of her, then the police must be reminded that whatever happens to her, traditionally we will deal with the police,” Rev Ankrah angrily said.

Meanwhile, Human Rights lawyer and MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has petitioned the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest, investigate and prosecute Gborbu Wulomo for marrying the 12-year-old child Naa Okromo.

The traditional ceremony held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua between Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, known as the Gborbu Wulomo and the young girl, Naa Okromo, has since gone viral.

In defense of his actions, the Gborbu Wulomo claimed that the girl would not be required to fulfill any marital duties including sex but to perform traditional rites according to their customs.

However, lawyer Sosu is not enthused.

According to the lawmaker, “the conduct of the Wulomo constitute a breach of both local and international laws on child care and protection and the said conduct is criminal.”

He explained that Ghana is a signatory to several international conventions that abhors child bethrotals and marriages. In particular, he requested that the CID boss averts his mind to Article 16(2) of the universal declaration of human rights which states that “marriage shall be entered into only with the free and full consent of the intending spouses”.

It is in light of the foregoing that Mr Sosu has prayed the CID boss to exercise his powers of arrest, investigations including potential defilement and prosecution in the defence and protection of this innocent child.

