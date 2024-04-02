Teacher Unions call off stride; demands expedited negotiations with employer

The three pre-tertiary teacher unions that declared a nationwide strike last month have called off the action.

The unions include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

The three unions on March 20 announced a nationwide strike over government's neglect of their conditions of service.

After various engagements with the National Labour Commission (NLC) which resulted in the NLC securing an interim injunction to halt the strike, the teacher unions have complied.

Speaking to the media in Accra on Tuesday, April 2, King Ali Awudu, President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, said the unions demand expedited negotiations.

"As law-abiding citizens and having respect for the court, we hereby declare the strike that was called on 20th March 2024 off. We ask all our members and teachers of pre-tertiary education in this country to resume work with immediate effect.”

“We continue to ask the employer-led by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to commence negotiations this afternoon, today April 2 2024. So we can expedite the negotiations and come to a conclusion to forestall any other happenings in the future,” King Ali Awudu.

The announcement means pre-tertiary schools will fully resume on Wednesday, April 3 for academic work to continue.