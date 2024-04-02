ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Teacher Unions call off stride; demands expedited negotiations with employer

Education Teacher Unions call off stride; demands expedited negotiations with employer
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The three pre-tertiary teacher unions that declared a nationwide strike last month have called off the action.

The unions include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

The three unions on March 20 announced a nationwide strike over government's neglect of their conditions of service.

After various engagements with the National Labour Commission (NLC) which resulted in the NLC securing an interim injunction to halt the strike, the teacher unions have complied.

Speaking to the media in Accra on Tuesday, April 2, King Ali Awudu, President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, said the unions demand expedited negotiations.

"As law-abiding citizens and having respect for the court, we hereby declare the strike that was called on 20th March 2024 off. We ask all our members and teachers of pre-tertiary education in this country to resume work with immediate effect.”

“We continue to ask the employer-led by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to commence negotiations this afternoon, today April 2 2024. So we can expedite the negotiations and come to a conclusion to forestall any other happenings in the future,” King Ali Awudu.

The announcement means pre-tertiary schools will fully resume on Wednesday, April 3 for academic work to continue.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Naa Okromo: Well hold you responsible if anything should happen to our queen – Office of Gborbu Wulomo warns Police Naa Okromo: We’ll hold you responsible if anything should happen to our queen – ...

3 hours ago

She is 16years, not 12 — Nungua Traditional Council fights back She is 16years, not 12 — Nungua Traditional Council fights back

3 hours ago

Reconsider decision on high passport fee increment – Tourism Network tells Foreign Affairs Ministry Reconsider decision on high passport fee increment – Tourism Network tells Forei...

3 hours ago

Accelerated actions needed to eliminate child marriage— Paediatric Society Accelerated actions needed to eliminate child marriage — Paediatric Society

3 hours ago

Sunyanimanhenes funeral: Buying and selling peak in Sunyani Sunyanimanhene’s funeral: Buying and selling peak in Sunyani

3 hours ago

Kumasi: Multi-million dollar Krofrom market nowden of rodents, criminals Kumasi: Multi-million dollar Krofrom market now den of rodents, criminals 

3 hours ago

Compensate victims of Ayawaso-West-Wuogon violence – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Compensate victims of Ayawaso-West-Wuogon violence – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Mystical performances greet Sunyani as late chiefs pre-burial rites begin Mystical performances greet Sunyani as late chief’s pre-burial rites begin

3 hours ago

Sempe Mantse condemns Gborbu Wulomos marriage to 12-year-old girl Sempe Mantse condemns Gborbu Wulomo’s marriage to 12-year-old girl

4 hours ago

Ex-president Jacob Zuma is campaigning for a new opposition party in a bd iot re-launch his scandal-tainted career. By RAJESH JANTILAL AFPFile S.Africa's Zuma files appeal against exclusion from May vote

Just in....
body-container-line