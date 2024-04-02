2024 elections: Ashanti, Greater Accra and Western regions lead in voter apathy — Poll

A new poll indicates that key regions in Ghana may see lower voter turnout in the 2024 general elections due to growing apathy among electorates.

The independent research firm Global InfoAnalytics, which conducted the nationwide survey in March 2024, found the Ashanti, Greater Accra and Western regions leading the country in voters who say they will not participate in the December polls.

According to the poll, which is scheduled to be published later this week, residents in these three regions expressed the strongest sentiments of dissatisfaction and disengagement from the political process.

This could have major implications for the outcomes in these traditionally influential areas if the various political parties do not do serious work

All three regions have large populations and electoral college weight, with Western and Greater Accra being marked among the swing regions in the country.

However, the Ashanti region is known to be the stronghold of the ruling NPP hence the reported apathy may have a significant impact on its performance in the upcoming polls.

"A poll conducted in March, 2024 and due for release later this week, provides an early warning indication for voter apathy within certain demographics. Ashanti, Greater Accra and Western regions lead the pack of voters who say they will not vote in December 2024," said Global InfoAnalytics in a post on X on Tuesday, April 2.