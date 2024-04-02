Man up, speak to Ghanaians on the fate of anti-gay bill – Franklin Cudjoe calls on Akufo-Addo

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has called for a cease-fire between Parliament and the Presidency over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

In a short post on social media, he appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to man up and speak to Ghanaians on the fate of the anti-gay bill.

“At the same time our President must man up and speak to us on the fate of the anti-gay bill. He will be my friend again if he does, especially stating his honest views about the value of rights,” Franklin Cudjoe indicated.

Mr. Cudjoe also wants the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to whip both the Majority and Minority Members of Parliament to deal with urgent matters before the house.

“I unreservedly call on the hard-working Speaker of Parliament, H.E Alan Bagbin, the Majority and Minority leaders and their Whips to decide on a schedule for dealing with urgent matters of state, such as vetting and approval of ministers and financial sector decisions,” Franklin Cudjoe said in his post.

The Founder of IMANI Africa in his post, argued that the standoff between Ghana’s Parliament and the Executive must be resolved before either party regrets the protracted impact on the economy and other affairs of state.