ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Man up, speak to Ghanaians on the fate of anti-gay bill – Franklin Cudjoe calls on Akufo-Addo

Headlines Franklin Cudjoe
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has called for a cease-fire between Parliament and the Presidency over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

In a short post on social media, he appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to man up and speak to Ghanaians on the fate of the anti-gay bill.

“At the same time our President must man up and speak to us on the fate of the anti-gay bill. He will be my friend again if he does, especially stating his honest views about the value of rights,” Franklin Cudjoe indicated.

Mr. Cudjoe also wants the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to whip both the Majority and Minority Members of Parliament to deal with urgent matters before the house.

“I unreservedly call on the hard-working Speaker of Parliament, H.E Alan Bagbin, the Majority and Minority leaders and their Whips to decide on a schedule for dealing with urgent matters of state, such as vetting and approval of ministers and financial sector decisions,” Franklin Cudjoe said in his post.

The Founder of IMANI Africa in his post, argued that the standoff between Ghana’s Parliament and the Executive must be resolved before either party regrets the protracted impact on the economy and other affairs of state.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Arrest Gborbu Wulomo for marrying 12-year-old girl – Kofi Asare to Police Arrest Gborbu Wulomo for marrying 12-year-old girl – Kofi Asare to Police

30 minutes ago

IMF staff arrive in Ghana for second review IMF staff arrive in Ghana for second review

30 minutes ago

Yvonne Nelson discloses her strained relationship with Sarkodie after release of memoir Yvonne Nelson discloses her strained relationship with Sarkodie after release of...

30 minutes ago

Proliferation of churches in various universities sad – Bible Teacher Proliferation of churches in various universities sad – Bible Teacher

30 minutes ago

A 12-year old girl allegedly married to Gborbu Wulomo, her mother under police protection A 12-year old girl allegedly married to Gborbu Wulomo, her mother under police p...

30 minutes ago

Gborbu Wulomos relationship with 12-year-old girl is betrothal, not marriage – GaDangme Council Gborbu Wulomo’s relationship with 12-year-old girl is betrothal, not marriage – ...

30 minutes ago

Paediatric Society condemns Gborbu Wulomos alleged marriage to 12-year-old girl Paediatric Society condemns Gborbu Wulomo’s alleged marriage to 12-year-old girl

1 hour ago

New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi Akufo-Addo supports anti-gay bill; he asked MPs to ensure the bill is passed – N...

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe Man up, speak to Ghanaians on the fate of anti-gay bill – Franklin Cudjoe calls ...

3 hours ago

Sign the anti-LGBTQ bill to prove your detractors wrong — Bantama District Assemblies of God Church tells Akufo-Addo Sign the anti-LGBTQ bill to prove your detractors wrong — Bantama District Assem...

Just in....
body-container-line