‘It’s time to act and make our presence felt in every corner of the country’ — Mahama to NDC youth

Former president John Dramani Mahama has urged the youth of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to redouble efforts in taking the party's message to every corner of the country ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Saturday, March 30, after the inauguration of the NDC Youth Wing Secretariat, Mahama, who is leading the party's ticket in 2024, said it is time for proactive action from the youth.

"As we prepare for the 2024 presidential election, we must be proactive. We need meaningful conversations and impactful initiatives that resonate with the needs and desires of our country's young people," Mahama said in a Facebook post.

He added: "It is time to act and make our presence felt in every corner of the country. We can make a real difference using innovative social media campaigns and grassroots outreach efforts."

The former president urged the youth to harness their "boundless energy and creativity" to ensure the NDC's vision and voices are heard nationwide in the lead-up to the crucial polls.

"Let's work together...to ensure our voices are heard and our vision for a brighter future is realised. With hard work, dedication, and a clear focus on our goals, we shall deliver the badly needed change Ghanaians deserve in this year’s election," Mahama added.

The inauguration of the secretariat is seen as a step by the NDC to re-energize its youth base and take the fight to the governing NPP on social media and in local communities across Ghana.