Stop using mosque I built for Muslims at Kotobabi Nkansa Djan in Accra to dupe people —Alhaji Sinare warn scammers

‼️ MUST-READ DISCLAIMER ‼️

IMPERSONATION AND FRAUD

I have become aware of some immoral and unlawful activities carried out by unscrupulous individuals who are fraudulently soliciting funds from both local and international donors, NGOs, and individuals by using a mosque that I built for the Muslim community of Kotobabi Nkansa Djan in the Greater Accra Region, in memory of my late father, Major Saleh Said Sinare.

These criminals have been using pictures of the ultra-modern MASJID SHEIKH SALIFU SINARE mosque to deceive unsuspecting members of the public for their own selfish interests.

The MASJID SHEIKH SALIFU SINARE MOSQUE was built solely by me to promote Islam and peace in the Muslim communities of the Greater Accra Region. Although a committee has been set up to manage the daily operations of the facility, they do not solicit or accept money from anyone for investments, restructuring of the facility, or management of its affairs.

The management and CEO of the facility are not responsible for any damages arising from the use of, or reference to, this disclaimer.

Although this venomous criminal activity has been reported to the police for necessary action, I want to passionately urge the general public to disregard and ignore the wicked and non-biblical fraudulent activities of these heartless individuals behind these scams.

I hereby appeal to the public to refrain from donating, whether in cash or kind, to those using Major Saleh Sinare's mosque to make money. Anyone who engages with these criminals or any other platform and material promoted by the imposters does so at their own risk.

Thank you.

Signed,

H.E Alhaji Said Sinare,

Former High Commissioner to Egypt and Saudi Arabia,

Former National Vice Chairman of the NDC,

CEO OF MASJID SHEIKH SALIFU SINARE MOSQUE.

DATED: 25TH MARCH, 2024

EMAIL: [email protected] or WhatsApp: 0592666640

CC: MEDIA