The Rise Collectives partners Centre for Contemporary Pan-Africanism to Boost 200 SMEs in West Africa

In a significant move aimed at empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across West Africa, The Rise Collective and the Centre for Contemporary Pan-Africanism have solidified their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on March 26, 2024.

Under the MoU, the Centre for Contemporary Pan-Africanism comes on board as one of the partners working to support The Rise Collective's innovative project dubbed "THE RISE Collective Tour," which forms part of David Akwara Films and THE RISE documentary series, dedicated to telling Africa's business stories.

David Akwara, an award-winning filmmaker leading The Rise Collective, revealed that the initial phase of the project will promote 200 enterprises—50 enterprises each across four West African countries: Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Known for his unique ability to blend creativity and culture to generate social and economic impact, Mr. Akwara strongly indicated that the initiative will enhance the branding and visibility of the selected enterprises throughout the targeted nations, with cost-effective content creation services.

He added that the initiative will provide marketing collateral and online presence of these enterprises, while introducing them to both continental and global audiences, thereby amplifying their products and services.

Speaking on the impact, Divine Adongo, the Executive Director of the Centre for Contemporary Pan-Africanism, emphasized that the collaboration not only endeavors to bolster these businesses but also aims to introduce them to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) 3.4 trillion market potential.

He highlighted the prevalent challenges faced by SMEs in fully harnessing the benefits of the AfCFTA Agreement, citing insufficient knowledge and exposure to market opportunities. "The Rise Collective project provides a prime opportunity for SMEs to maximize the advantages of AfCFTA.”

Mr. Adongo urged SMEs to seize the limited slots offered by The Rise Collective to promote their businesses, emphasizing the potential for increased productivity and profitability through this initiative.

Led by The Rise Collective, the partnership includes Hazina Equity Partners, Africa’s Future Economic Leaders, Gavino Sea Services Limited, Safepad, M.A.I.D Foundation, Tech Farm Hub, Voicing Voices, and the Association of Ghana Startups (AGS).